Nintendo Switch Eshop Adds 10 New Games This Week

More games are now available in the Nintendo Switch Eshop. This week is fairly light on releases compared to the past few weeks, but it still brings 10 more titles to Nintendo's new hybrid console.

As usual, one of this week's releases is another Neo Geo classic, Art of Fighting 3. This installment is a "side-story" in the Art of Fighting series and features an Ultimate KO system and online leaderboards. Like other ACA Neo Game games, it costs $8 to download.

Morphite

Also available in the Eshop today is Morphite, a stylish adventure game in the vein of No Man's Sky. Players are put in the shoes of Myrah Kale, an explorer who journeys to different uncharted planets, each of which is procedurally generated and has its own unique flora and fauna. The game also features real-time space battles when flying between alien worlds.

Other games out this week on Nintendo Switch include the Cartoon Network crossover beat-'em-up, Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers; Sparkle 2 Evo, a sim game of sorts in which you take control of a small organism and grow and evolve it; the rhythmic sports game Super Beat Sports; and Perception, a horror-thriller that puts players in the role of a young blind woman named Cassie.

While Nintendo's big holiday release, Super Mario Odyssey, may have already launched, there are still a number of big titles in store for the console this month. On November 7, Sega is releasing its next 3D Sonic game, Sonic Forces. That will be followed by Doom on November 10, with two other mature titles--LA Noire and Skyrim--arriving soon after that. Nintendo also still has one major game on the way to the system in Xenoblade Chronicles 2, which launches on December 1.

This Week's Nintendo Switch New Releases

October 30

King Oddball

October 31

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers

Monopoly for Nintendo Switch

Monster Jam Crush It

Perception

November 2