Nintendo Switch Consoles In Stock At ThinkGeek Right Now

The Nintendo Switch has been in short supply since it launched this past March, selling out almost immediately at GameStop and other retailers as soon as stocks are replenished. If you're still in the market for one, however, ThinkGeek has a new supply of consoles available to order right now.

The retailer is selling an array of Switch bundles on its website. The bundles range from $420 - $610, and each comes with a console, a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and additional pieces of Zelda merchandise such as the Legend of Zelda: Arts & Artifacts art book and other collectibles. You can find the full list of bundles here.

Now would be a good time to pick up Breath of the Wild if you don't already own a copy, as its first DLC pack released today. The Master Trials expansion adds a harder Master Mode to the game as well as the Trial of the Sword, a 45-room challenge that powers up the Master Sword. You can learn more about the DLC pack here.