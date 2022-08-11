Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Console Gets Rare Discount

The Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition Console rarely goes on sale, but right now you’ll find it included as part of a gaming bundle for just $270, down from its list price of $300. The bundle comes with the Animal Crossing Console and Joy-Con, along with a Nyko headset. So, you're saving $30 on the console and getting a free headset. Pretty great deal! We doubt this incredible deal will last long, so head over to eBay and check it out while you can.

The Nyko headset is a nice added bonus, although it’s nothing too special. Its wired connection makes it easy to connect to the Switch (or most other platforms) and gives you a way to enjoy your new Switch while on the road or in a noisy home.

To put the deal into perspective, the Animal Crossing Console alone is currently listed for $297 on Amazon. Not only is this bundle cheaper, but you’re also getting a headset with your purchase. We’ve rarely seen the console hit a price tag this low, so be sure to swing by and check out the deal before it sells out.