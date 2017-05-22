Nintendo Switch Adds Three More Retro-Inspired Platformers This Summer

Inti Creates' two Azure Striker Gunvolt games are coming to Nintendo Switch this year in one package, the developer announced at Japanese game convention BitSummit.

Dubbed the Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack, the bundle consists of the first Azure Striker Gunvolt and its sequel Azure Striker Gunvolt 2, both of which were originally released on 3DS. Along with HD Rumble and Switch Pro Controller support, the package features a number of tweaks and improvements to the original titles, such as redone menus, high-resolution event graphics, and an improved framerate (60 FPS as opposed to 30). Striker Pack also includes all of the additional bosses, stages, and other DLC that was released for the games.

Striker Pack isn't the only Gunvolt game coming to Switch this year; Inti Creates also pulled back the curtain on Mighty Gunvolt Burst, the follow-up to the Gunvolt series' 8-bit offshoot, Mighty Gunvolt. Like its predecessor, Burst features both series hero Gunvolt and Mighty No. 9's Beck as playable characters, each with their own unique abilities. The game's title is derived from its "Burst" mechanic; when players shoot an enemy from "point-blank range," it triggers a powerful Burst combo. The game also features a "deep" customization system, as well as a dowsing ability that uses Switch's HD Rumble to help you locate secrets. You can learn more in the trailer below.

Mighty Gunvolt Burst is releasing on the Switch eShop on June 15 and on the 3DS eShop on June 29. The game retails for $10 on both consoles. Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack, meanwhile, is launching on August 31, though Inti Creates has not yet announced pricing details.