Nintendo Switch Adds Retro-Styled Action Game Dual Pack This Fall

Back at the BitSummit game expo in Japan, Inti Creates announced it will bring its two Azure Striker Gunvolt games to Nintendo Switch later this year. Today, the developer revealed that the retro-inspired platformers will hit Nintendo's new console this October.

The two games will arrive in a single package dubbed the Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack. Along with the base adventures, Striker Pack includes all of the DLC that was released for both Azure Striker Gunvolt and its sequel following their launch, which encompasses new stages, bosses, and modes.

Additionally, Inti Creates has touched up the games' presentation to take advantage of Switch's hardware. Both titles now run at 60 FPS (as opposed to 30 on 3DS) and feature higher resolution visuals, redone menus, and a number of enhancements such as HD Rumble and Switch Pro Controller support.

Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack will be available at retail and in the Switch Eshop for $40. Already in the console's digital store is Mighty Gunvolt Burst, an offshoot of the Gunvolt series that features retro-styled visuals and a Burst combo system triggered by shooting close range enemies. Mighty Gunvolt Burst costs $10 and is also available in the 3DS Eshop.