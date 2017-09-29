Nintendo Switch Added A Ridiculous Number Of Games This Week

It's been an unusually busy week for Nintendo Switch. Following yesterday's huge batch of Eshop games, another pair of titles is now available for the console, bringing this week's total number of new releases up to 18.

Headlining today's pair of releases is FIFA 18, the latest installment in EA's long-running annual sports franchise. Unlike its PS4, Xbox One, and PC counterparts, the Switch version of FIFA 18 doesn't run on the Frostbite engine or include The Journey mode, but we still found it to be a fairly feature-rich and competent port when we went hands-on with the game back at E3 2017. FIFA 18 retails for $60/£55.

Today's other new release is One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition, an enhanced port of the 2014 title for PS3, Vita, Wii U, and 3DS. Unlimited World Red is an action-adventure game that lets players play as Luffy and other members of the Straw Hat pirates. The game features an original storyline, new and familiar characters, and a variety of quests and bosses to take on. The Deluxe Edition also includes the full slate of DLC that was released for the game. You can download One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition from the Eshop for $40/£55.

These two games follow the 14 titles that arrived in the Eshop yesterday, including the charming golfing RPG Golf Story, the "negative-space" shooter Inversus Deluxe, the fantasy rhythm game Deemo, and many others. Before that, the first in Nintendo's line of classic arcade ports, Arcade Archives: Mario Bros., made its debut, while Grasshopper Manufacture's acclaimed shoot-'em-up Sine Mora EX launched at retail and in the Eshop on September 26. You can find the full list of this week's Switch releases here.