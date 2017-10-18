Nintendo Switch 4.0 Update Adds Video Capture Support, Data Transfer, And A Lot More

A big new update for the Nintendo Switch is out now. Update 4.0.0 adds a number of notable features, perhaps the biggest of which are video capture support and the ability to transfer data to a new system.

With the update applied, you can hold down the Capture button and this will record the previous 30 seconds, saving to your album. You can then edit your video and share it to Facebook and Twitter. Supported games include Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Arms, and Splatoon 2. This feature may not be working for all of these games yet, as we tried it in Mario Kart 8 and a prompt said it was unsupported.

The other major new feature in the 4.0 update is the ability to transfer user and save data to another Switch. You must have the 4.0 update to do this. Complete instructions on how to do this can be found here on Nintendo's Support site.

Additionally, today's Switch update adds a number of new user icons for Super Mario Odyssey and Breath of the Wild, giving users even more customisation options. Another new feature is the ability to pre-buy and pre-load "certain games" from the eShop. This follows a previous update that added a new eShop tab for games that are on sale.

The new Switch 4.0 update also gives the News feed a new look and a new feature that removes a particular channel's content from the feed when you unfollow the channel. Another nice, behind-the-scenes feature in this update is "Match Version with Local Users." As its name suggests, this feature updates everyone's games to their latest versions, which sounds handy for people who multiple profiles installed on one system.

Finally, the patch makes a change to wireless connectivity. Networks that use TKIP security will now show up as grayed-out instead of being totally hidden.

