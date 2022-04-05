Nintendo Switch 14.1.0 Firmware Patch Notes Revealed For Latest Update

The latest firmware update for the Nintendo Switch is out now, but don't expect lots of big and exciting changes. The big-ticket item with this update is the addition of "Platinum Point Notification Settings," which is available from the System Settings.

"Unclaimed Platinum Points earned from completing Nintendo Switch Online missions on your Nintendo Switch system will generate notifications," Nintendo said in the patch notes.

Users can toggle the notifications off to hide them.

You can see the full patch notes for version 14.1.0 below, as published on Nintendo's website.

Before this, the big 14.0.0 update launched on March 21. It added Groups, which sounded like the long-awaited addition of folders, but the feature didn't prove to be all that impressive.

In other Switch news, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 has been delayed to 2023, while the system's next big game, Nintendo Switch Sports, arrives this month.

"Platinum Point Notification Settings" has been added under Notifications in System Settings.