Nintendo Switch 12.1.0 Firmware Update Out Now, See The Patch Notes

The latest system update for Nintendo's hybrid console has landed.

The latest Nintendo Switch firmware update has arrived, introducing a new way to manage data and additional general system stability improvements.

Version 12.1.0 released on July 5. Its big new addition is the ability to delete old data for a game if there is not enough room on the system memory or microSD card. "When deleting the old data, you won't be able to play the game until the new data has finished downloading," Nintendo said in the official patch notes on its website.

Version 12.1.0 also adds general stability improvements to "enhance the user's experience," Nintendo said. You can see the full patch notes below.

Ver. 12.1.0 (Released July 5, 2021)

Added the following system functionality:

  • If there is not enough space remaining on the system memory (internal storage) or microSD card when downloading game software update data, you can now delete old data for that software, enabling you to download the new data.
    • When deleting the old data, you won't be able to play the game until the new data has finished downloading.
  • General system stability improvements have been made to enhance the user's experience.

An earlier Switch firmware update caused some issues and was temporarily removed, but things appear to be progressing without issue with the new 12.1.0 update.

In other news, Nintendo has said it is constantly developing new hardware, but the company will not comment on rumors regarding the so-called Switch Pro.

