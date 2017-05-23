Nintendo Summer Of Play Tour Dates, Locations, And Games Released

Nintendo is hitting the road this summer, taking Switch and 3DS games to several locations around the United States. At each stop, you'll get to try out the systems' new games new games. Visitors will also get the chance to try the new Nintendo 2DS XL, the company's latest system which promises to be a hybrid between the current 3DS and previous versions of the 2DS.

Top games that will be playable include The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8, and Pokemon Sun and Moon. Nintendo will be setting up "playgrounds" for each of the games, where you can snap photos in front of the "colorful visuals" of characters like Mario and the Inklings from Splatoon.

Here's the full list of games Nintendo is featuring:

Nintendo Switch:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

1-2-Switch

Snipperclips – Cut It Out Together

Arms

Splatoon 2

Super Bomberman R

Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers

Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition

Nintendo 3DS:

Pokemon Sun

Pokemon Moon

Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS

Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS

Hey Pikmin

Miitopia

The Summer of Play Tour starts on June 9 in California and finishes on September 4 in Baltimore. Here's the full schedule:

June 9-11 -- Irvine, California -- Irvine Spectrum Center

June 16-18 -- Pleasanton, California -- Alameda County Fair

June 23-25 -- Bloomington, Minnesota -- Mall of America

June 30-July 2 -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin -- Henry Maier Festival Park (Summerfest Grounds)

July 7-9 -- Chicago Navy Pier

July 14-16 -- Glendale, Arizona -- Arrowhead Towne Center

July 20-23 -- San Diego -- Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina (San Diego Comic-Con)

July 28-30 -- Arlington, Texas -- The Parks Mall at Arlington

Aug. 4-6 -- Miami, Florida -- Aventura Mall

Aug. 11-13 -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania -- Musikfest

Aug. 18-20 -- New York -- DUMBO Waterfront

Aug. 25-27 -- King of Prussia, Pennsylvania -- King of Prussia Mall

Sept. 2-4 -- Baltimore Harborplace

Nintendo is offering an extra bonus for those who live near the tour stops: anyone who buys or pre-orders certain Nintendo games at participating GameStop locations nearby will get a Nintendo-branded PopSocket mobile accessory device. Nintendo has published more details about the upcoming tour on its website.