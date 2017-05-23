Nintendo Summer Of Play Tour Dates, Locations, And Games Released
Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8, Pokemon, and more games will be featured, along with the 2DS.
Nintendo is hitting the road this summer, taking Switch and 3DS games to several locations around the United States. At each stop, you'll get to try out the systems' new games new games. Visitors will also get the chance to try the new Nintendo 2DS XL, the company's latest system which promises to be a hybrid between the current 3DS and previous versions of the 2DS.
Top games that will be playable include The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8, and Pokemon Sun and Moon. Nintendo will be setting up "playgrounds" for each of the games, where you can snap photos in front of the "colorful visuals" of characters like Mario and the Inklings from Splatoon.
Here's the full list of games Nintendo is featuring:
Nintendo Switch:
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- 1-2-Switch
- Snipperclips – Cut It Out Together
- Arms
- Splatoon 2
- Super Bomberman R
- Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers
- Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition
Nintendo 3DS:
- Pokemon Sun
- Pokemon Moon
- Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS
- Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS
- Hey Pikmin
- Miitopia
The Summer of Play Tour starts on June 9 in California and finishes on September 4 in Baltimore. Here's the full schedule:
- June 9-11 -- Irvine, California -- Irvine Spectrum Center
- June 16-18 -- Pleasanton, California -- Alameda County Fair
- June 23-25 -- Bloomington, Minnesota -- Mall of America
- June 30-July 2 -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin -- Henry Maier Festival Park (Summerfest Grounds)
- July 7-9 -- Chicago Navy Pier
- July 14-16 -- Glendale, Arizona -- Arrowhead Towne Center
- July 20-23 -- San Diego -- Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina (San Diego Comic-Con)
- July 28-30 -- Arlington, Texas -- The Parks Mall at Arlington
- Aug. 4-6 -- Miami, Florida -- Aventura Mall
- Aug. 11-13 -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania -- Musikfest
- Aug. 18-20 -- New York -- DUMBO Waterfront
- Aug. 25-27 -- King of Prussia, Pennsylvania -- King of Prussia Mall
- Sept. 2-4 -- Baltimore Harborplace
Nintendo is offering an extra bonus for those who live near the tour stops: anyone who buys or pre-orders certain Nintendo games at participating GameStop locations nearby will get a Nintendo-branded PopSocket mobile accessory device. Nintendo has published more details about the upcoming tour on its website.
