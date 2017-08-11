Nintendo Sued Over Switch's Tablet/Removable Joy-Con Design

Accessory maker Gamevice is suing Nintendo over its popular Switch console. As reported by Engadget, Gamevice claims the Switch uses the patents it owns without its permission.

"According to the suit, the Switch and its removable Joy-Con controllers are too close to Gamevice's vision of a combination of detachable game controller and a device with a 'flexible bridge section,'" Engadget reported. "Not surprisingly, the lawsuit calls for both damages and a ban on Switch sales."

The Wikipad (pictured above) features dual analog sticks, an analog D-pad, and four analog action buttons. A tablet/mobile device slides into the device to allow you to play mobile games with traditional console controls.

Gamevice said it has no comment on the case when approached by Engadget, and Nintendo has yet to chime on the matter. The lawsuit was filed on August 9, and you can read the full text of it here. We will report back with more details on this case as they're made available.

The Switch launched in March and has sold 4.7 million units by Nintendo's latest count.

This story has been updated and corrected.