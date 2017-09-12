Nintendo SNES Mini And NES Mini Will Be Sold In Europe In 2018

Nintendo has announced it will extend availability of the SNES Classic Mini into 2018 for those in Europe. Additionally, it will also make the NES Classic Mini available again "next summer" in the region.

The announcement was made on Twitter, and comes at a time when demand for the SNES Classic Mini is high, while supply remains low--at least for pre-orders. Those currently looking to purchase one are having extreme difficulty finding one in stores and online. Many retailers that do have the hardware available are offering them in bundles with inflated prices.

Nintendo's confirmation that it will be available next year in Europe should assuage fears that people may not be able to get it, amidst the hype and constrained stock. It could also calm demand somewhat to make acquiring one more manageable.

We’ll also bring the Nintendo Classic Mini: NES back to Europe next summer. More info will be shared in the future ► https://t.co/YUY2dxzI50 pic.twitter.com/RcIxPKlil7 — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) September 12, 2017

On September 10, Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime addressed concerns that stock of the SNES Classic Mini would continue to remain limited and, as such, price gouging would be an ongoing problem. According to Fils-Aime, Nintendo has "dramatically increased" production for SNES Classic stock.

"I would strongly urge you not to over-bid on an SNES Classic on any of the auction sites . . . You shouldn't [have to] pay more than $79.99," he said.

The SNES Classic goes on sale on September 29. There are 21 games in the package, including Donkey Kong Country, Final Fantasy III, and Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, as well as the previous unreleased Star Fox 2. You can see a roundup of all the games here.

The NES Classic Mini was available in Europe in late 2016 for a very short period of time. Stock was very limited and many found themselves unable to purchase one before they were seemingly discontinued. News that Nintendo plans to make them available in Europe once again will no doubt be welcome.