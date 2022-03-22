Nintendo Shutting Down Dragalia Lost, Its First-Ever New IP On Mobile

Nintendo has announced it will be shutting down Dragalia Lost, the mobile gacha RPG developed by CyGames, shortly after the story wraps up later this year.

A statement on the official Dragalia Lost website revealed the decision, saying that the game's story will end with the addition of Chapter 26, Part Two in July, and that Nintendo will discontinue service on the game "at a later date." Official timetables on when the game will no longer be available will be announced in the coming weeks.

The announcement also confirmed that after a new set of heroes is added on March 31, the game will receive no additional content outside of the main campaign and "certain story quests," with a note that certain summons and events will remain until the game has been discontinued.

"The Dragalia Lost team would like to thank each and every one of our players, past and present, for your love of and support for Dragalia Lost since its launch," the statement read. "It is our sincere hope that you have enjoyed your experience with the game from the moment you started playing it, and we will strive to ensure that you continue to do so for as long as time allows."

Dragalia Lost was the first original IP made for mobile from Nintendo, first debuting on iOS and Android devices in 2018. It followed Miitomo, Super Mario Run, Fire Emblem Heroes, and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp in Nintendo's mobile portfolio, and it is the second to be discontinued after Miitomo was shut down in 2018.