Nintendo Reveals SNES Edition 3DS For Europe, But Not The US

The beautiful, nostalgia-inducing Super Nintendo-themed New 3DS XL is on its way to Europe. With Gamescom 2017 underway, Nintendo made the announcement today, providing Europeans with yet another 3DS model to choose from.

This system appears to be identical to the Super Famicom-themed 3DS released in Japan last year. Nintendo said at the time that it would not be released in Europe, but perhaps with the SNES Classic Edition driving interest in the Super Nintendo, the company reconsidered. Note that this a New 3DS XL system, the top-of-the-line version of the handheld, which is capable of displaying stereoscopic 3D graphics, unlike the recently launched New 2DS XL.

The SNES Edition 3DS is designed to look like an original SNES. When opened, its inside resembles a SNES controller in Europe, which featured red, yellow, green, and blue face buttons, like the Super Famicom. The North American version of the system, by contrast, featured purple face buttons. There's no word yet on a SNES-themed 3DS for North America.

Nintendo will release the SNES Edition 3DS on October 13 and, as is often the case in Europe, does not include an AC adapter. On the same day, three games will be added to the budget Nintendo Selects line of 3DS titles in Europe: Super Mario 3D Land, Luigi's Mansion 2 (known as Dark Moon in North America), and Kirby: Triple Deluxe.