Nintendo Reveals A Ton Of New Switch Games, And Some Are Coming Very Soon
Here's everything revealed during the Nindies Summer 2017 Showcase.
Nintendo's Nindies Summer 2017 Showcase has just wrapped up, and as expected, it delivered a look at quite a few indie games for Switch. That included numerous announcements of upcoming games headed to the platform.
Some of these games we already knew about, like SteamWorld Dig 2, which was revealed for Switch during a Showcase stream this spring. However, there were plenty more that we did not. The biggest of the bunch was No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Again, a sequel to the original NMH from Suda51 and Grasshopper Manufacture.
Other notable announcements included Super Meat Boy Forever, Shovel Knight: King of Cards, and Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (which will include all acts, including the as-of-yet unreleased fifth one). Below, you'll find a list of all the Switch games that were featured in the Showcase along with their release windows.
- Super Meat Boy Forever -- 2018
- Shovel Knight: King of Cards -- early 2018
- Mom Hid My Game (also on 3DS) -- late 2017
- Golf Story -- September 2017
- Floor Kids -- holiday 2017
- Wulver Blade -- September 2017
- Poly Bridge -- Holiday 2017
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition -- 2018
- Earth Atlantis -- Fall 2017
- Next Up Hero -- 2018
- Steamworld Dig 2 -- September 21
- Malaka (3D Action game) -- 2018
- Yono and the Celestial Elephants -- October 2017
- Dragon Marked for Death -- Winter
- Battle Chef Brigade -- holiday 2017
- Morphies Law -- Winter
- Sausage Sports Club -- Fall 2017
- Light Fingers -- early 2018
- Nine Parchments -- holiday 2017
- No More Heroes: Travis Strikes Again -- 2018
