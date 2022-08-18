Nintendo Reportedly Planning Smaller Switch Packaging

Fans of video game packaging can prepare to get their hands on a new Nintendo-branded box soon, as the Switch will soon be sold in a cardboard container that shrinks the packaging size down by roughly 20%.

According to Nikkei, the box redesign for the original Switch model will help move consoles around the world more efficiently and improve the company's bottom line by using fewer materials. In comparison, the Switch OLED Model happens to ship in a box that's already 14% smaller than the regular version's box, so Nintendo has likely taken a few design cues from it.

The OLED Model also switches the general orientation of the Switch packaging to a more vertical format, as opposed to the horizontal design of the regular Switch box. This isn't the first time that Nintendo has slimmed down the packaging for its hardware, as its handheld 3DS and 2DS consoles switched from a bulky box when they first launched to a smaller container as the years went on.

In other Nintendo news, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed that the company will not raise the price of the Switch, which has sold more than 111 million Switch consoles worldwide as of June 30. A new interview with former executive Reggie Fils-Aime has also revealed that Nintendo was working on a universal controller that would work across Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms back in 2019.