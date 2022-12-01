Nintendo Promises To "Seriously" Address Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Performance Issues

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been regularly criticized since launch for arriving in a rough state, and in an update, Nintendo has said that it's taking fan feedback "seriously" as it works on improvements for the game.

"We are aware that players may encounter issues that affect the games' performance," Nintendo said in a statement accompanying patch notes for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. "Our goal is always to give players a positive experience with our games, and we apologize for the inconvenience. We take the feedback from players seriously and are working on improvements to the games."

Numerous bugs and glitches have made the rounds since the new Pokemon games launched, with players reporting poor frame rates, crashes, poor draw distance, and numerous other glaring technical issues.

Despite it not matching the technical standard set by previous Switch Pokemon games, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has still done big numbers for Nintendo, with the company reporting that the titles had reached "the highest global sales level for any software on any Nintendo platform" within the first three days of being on sale. So far, the new mainline Pokemon games have sold over 10 million units worldwide in just that brief launch window, although some fans are looking for a refund.

As for the patch, it'll kick off the first season of Ranked Battles and will address an issue that caused the music to not play correctly during the battles with the Elite Four:

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Version 1.1.0 patch notes:

Season 1 of Ranked Battles will kick off, allowing you to enjoy Ranked Battles through the Battle Stadium.

An issue has been fixed that caused the music to not play correctly during the battles with the Elite Four and the Top Champion in the Victory Road path.

Other select bug fixes have been made.

"While undercooked presentation and visual issues hold the games back, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are still the best mainline Pokemon games in years," Jake Dekker wrote in GameSpot's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet review. "They build off Pokemon Legends: Arceus's open-ended design in some thoughtful and surprising ways, and retain that same level of depth that the mainline series is known for."