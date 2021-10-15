Nintendo Promises Fix For Metroid Dread Bug That Stops Players From Progressing

Nintendo is working on a fix for a Metroid Dread bug that can prevent players from progressing through the Switch game. Nintendo will release a patch for Dread by the end of October that addresses this--and in the meantime, a workaround is available, thankfully.

The bug leads to the error code, "The software was closed because an error occurred," which prompts the game to close. The bug itself occurs near the end of the game if players destroy a door while a map marker for that door is displayed on the map.

"We apologize for the inconvenience," Nintendo said in a blog post.

Players can get around this bug by restarting the game and removing the door icon map market before moving through the sequence. This is only a temporary fix, however, as Nintendo advised players to download the October update when it's available for a more permanent solution.

In other news, it has come to light that Metroid Dread developer MercurySteam does not credit everyone who worked on the game due to a studio policy.

Metroid Dread is MercurySteam's second time working on the franchise, having previously developed 2017's Metroid: Samus Returns for Nintendo 3DS.

GameSpot's Metroid Dread review scored the game an 8/10. "More than anything else, Metroid Dread feels like going back to a place of comfort after a long time away. Though the gameplay is refined and new features have been added to the mix, Dread sticks closely to the formula of its predecessors," Steven Petite said. "In the end, for longtime fans like myself, that's probably for the best. There's nothing to dread here. We're home again."