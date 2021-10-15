Destiny 2 Haunted Sectors Guide Halo Series X Restock Animal Crossing Direct Metroid Dread Boss Guide Borderlands 3 Community Challenge PS5 Restock Tracker
Login / Sign Up

Nintendo Promises Fix For Metroid Dread Bug That Stops Players From Progressing

For now, there is a temporary workaround players can use to avoid the bug.

By on

Comments

Nintendo is working on a fix for a Metroid Dread bug that can prevent players from progressing through the Switch game. Nintendo will release a patch for Dread by the end of October that addresses this--and in the meantime, a workaround is available, thankfully.

The bug leads to the error code, "The software was closed because an error occurred," which prompts the game to close. The bug itself occurs near the end of the game if players destroy a door while a map marker for that door is displayed on the map.

Click To Unmute
  1. Halo Infinite Competitive Gameplay and Settings Reveal
  2. Battlefield 2042 Hazard Zone Explained
  3. Battlefield 2042 | Hazard Zone Official Trailer
  4. Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Every Ultimate Art So Far
  5. 3 New Minecraft Mobs Revealed For Fan Vote | GameSpot News
  6. Minecraft Live 2021: Vote For The Next New Mob!
  7. Back 4 Blood Video Review
  8. Baldur's Gate 3: Forging the Arcane - Grymforge
  9. KOF XV - Official Heidern Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  10. Veigar Champion Overview | Gameplay - League of Legends: Wild Rift
  11. Call of Duty Vanguard Zombies First Look
  12. Call of Duty: Vanguard | Zombies Reveal Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Metroid Dread Video Review

"We apologize for the inconvenience," Nintendo said in a blog post.

Players can get around this bug by restarting the game and removing the door icon map market before moving through the sequence. This is only a temporary fix, however, as Nintendo advised players to download the October update when it's available for a more permanent solution.

In other news, it has come to light that Metroid Dread developer MercurySteam does not credit everyone who worked on the game due to a studio policy.

Metroid Dread is MercurySteam's second time working on the franchise, having previously developed 2017's Metroid: Samus Returns for Nintendo 3DS.

GameSpot's Metroid Dread review scored the game an 8/10. "More than anything else, Metroid Dread feels like going back to a place of comfort after a long time away. Though the gameplay is refined and new features have been added to the mix, Dread sticks closely to the formula of its predecessors," Steven Petite said. "In the end, for longtime fans like myself, that's probably for the best. There's nothing to dread here. We're home again."

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Metroid Dread
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)