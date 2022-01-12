Nintendo Marks Kirby's 30th Anniversary Year

2022 marks the 30th anniversary of Nintendo's iconic Kirby series, with Kirby's Dream Land having released for the Game Boy in Japan on April 27, 1992. While the actual anniversary is still a few months off, Nintendo has acknowledged the anniversary year by releasing a free wallpaper for fans and promising more is still to come.

It’s the 30th anniversary of the Kirby series! 🎉

Download a special wallpaper from our website and stay tuned for news regarding #Kirby30 activities coming soon.

Get your wallpaper here: https://t.co/wxW73Ew1EG https://t.co/nAacQKxTiv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 12, 2022

The anniversary wallpaper features a collection of different Kirbys, spanning 30 years of Kirby titles. For now, Nintendo hasn't announced any of its other plans for the 30th anniversary, though it has promised that we can expect news on forthcoming events and activities soon.

The next Kirby title, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, will release on the Nintendo Switch on March 25, about a month before the franchise celebrates its 30th birthday. The new Kirby game, a 3D platformer that has players exploring a "mysterious world", received a new trailer this week, showing off new levels, abilities, and a two-player co-op feature.