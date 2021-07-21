Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Event Halo Infinite Beta Slight PS5 Redesign Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 7 Madden 22 Ratings Fortnite: Collect Records

Nintendo Leak Reveals Early Wii Remote Ideas And Designs

Discarded designs for the original Wii Remote have emerged from the massive Nintendo leak from 2020, and they're a surprising shade of green.

By on

Comments

The Nintendo "gigaleak" from 2020 is apparently the gift that keeps on giving, and now early prototypes and renders for the Wii Remote have emerged online. The designs were tweeted by game developer and preservationist lombTV, who has posted other information they've managed to pull out from the leaked data as well.

These mock-ups aren't that far off from the final Wiimote design, though the lime green color is definitely different from the clean white shade that defined the console. In the below tweet, you can see how Nintendo staff debated on whether to include X and Y buttons for increased functionality. You can also see a remote control-style ring around the A button in the later two designs.

Click To Unmute
  1. Aliens: Fireteam Elite Final Preview
  2. 10 Minutes of Aliens Fireteam Elite Co-op Gameplay
  3. Battlefield V, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, The Ascent | Xbox Game Pass Show
  4. KOF XV KING OF DINOSAURS Trailer
  5. Guilty Gear Strive - Official Goldlewis Dickinson Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  6. American Horror Stories: "Rubber(wo)Man" BREAKDOWN Episode 1 & 2
  7. New World - First 18 Minutes Of Gameplay
  8. Death's Door Video Review
  9. Back 4 Blood - Official PC Features Trailer
  10. Tom Clancy's XDEFIANT - Official Reveal Trailer
  11. Danganronpa Decadence | Official Nintendo Switch Trailer
  12. Bugha Arrives To The Fortnite Icon Series

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Zelda: Skyward Sword HD - Switch vs. Wii Graphics Comparison

In the below tweet, you can see that the Nintendo has definitely moved past the green idea to a design that is much closer to the final Wii Remote, but it seems that the minus and plus buttons were a sticking point. These mock-ups replace them with "pause" and "back" buttons, a design decision that is much more in line with modern controllers like the DualSense and the Xbox Series X controller. Other potential approaches replace them with left and right arrows.

TV also links what appears to be a mock-up of a test controller. It's pretty underwhelming compared to the final design, but that's to be expected.

The Nintendo "gigaleak" has produced a truly staggering amount of cut and unseen content, including the legendary Zelda: Ocarina of Time Space World demo, the revelation that Luigi was actually in Super Mario 64 the whole time, as well as a number of playable prototypes to famous games like Super Mario Kart and Yoshi's Island.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Wii
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)