Nintendo Issues Switch Sports Safety Warning So Kids Don't Hurt Themselves

Nintendo has released a safety warning for Nintendo Switch Sports ahead of its launch on April 29, urging parents to keep watch over their kids when they play the game in case a Joy-Con accidentally achieves orbit.

As spotted by Nintendo Life, Nintendo's Japanese customer support Twitter account recommended that anyone playing the game should do so at a decent distance from their television set, so as to avoid hitting the display with a controller.

Wii owners who accidentally broke their televisions will be well aware of this danger, as the early days of that console saw several stories of WiiMote mishaps make the rounds. Nintendo would add in-game warnings to make certain that its controllers were gripped tightly or that a wrist-strap was used in future updates and games.

In GameSpot's Nintendo Switch Sports review-in-progress, reviewer Kurt Indovina scored the game 7/10, and mentioned the game's nostalgic appeal. "After all these years, it's easy to associate Wii Sports most with its popularization of motion controls in gaming, but its greatest achievement may actually be that even after 16 years, its core gameplay design is a potent reminder how much fun simple games with friends can be. I didn't realize how much I needed a Wii Sports-like experience in my life, until playing Nintendo Switch Sports."

For a detailed breakdown, you can also read our feature on Switch Sports minigames ranked by how likely they are to make you break something expensive. Accidentally, that is.