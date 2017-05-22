Nintendo Is Selling An Empty Splatoon 2 Box

In addition to the recently-announced Splatoon 2 Switch bundle, Nintendo is now offering an actual empty box for preorder in Japan. The box comes adorned with Splatoon 2 art, and it can be yours for the low, low price of ¥540 (approximately $5). It's the exact same box the bundle comes packaged in, except it contains neither Splatoon 2 nor a Switch console.

The company says the ¥540 (approximately $5) item is "recommended for Splatoon fans who already have Nintendo Switch." It is not currently listed for sale on the US, UK, or Australian Nintendo Stores.

That's not the only strange Splatoon 2 package you can buy, however. In a separate listing on Nintendo's official Japanese store, the company is also selling a boxed edition of the shooter that doesn't come with a game cartridge. Instead, you'll get a plastic box containing a paper download code.

This is separate to a proper physical game card edition and a third version that comes with a download code and no plastic case. According to Kotaku, all three versions are the same price in Japan: ¥6458 (approximately $58). No other games currently have a "Game Card Free Version" listed for sale.

Splatoon 2--and its empty box variants--will launch globally on July 21. Nintendo recently confirmed the Switch exclusive will have a single-player mode in addition to its multiplayer portion. Take a look at the campaign in this new trailer.