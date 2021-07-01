Nintendo Is "Constantly Developing Hardware" But Won't Comment On Switch Pro Rumors

Despite rumors circulating that a hardware update for the Nintendo Switch will reportedly launch later this year, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has reiterated that there's nothing to announce at this time.

When asked about a Nintendo Switch Pro during a Japanese-published shareholder Q&A (via VGC), Furukawa said Nintendo is always developing hardware but won't comment on specific products currently in development.

"The Company will continue to focus on creating unique games, and in order to achieve this, we will continue to propose games using a dedicated game and console with integrated hardware and software," Furukawa said. "We are constantly developing hardware, software, and dedicated peripherals, but we will refrain from comment on specific products under development."

It's worth noting that Furukawa's comments were delivered in Japanese (as was the entire Q&A) so it's possible there is a mistranslation in his words.

Still, if the translation is correct, Furukawa's comments echo Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser, who told The Washington Post in June that the company is in no rush to push out new Nintendo Switch hardware yet.

Reports of a Nintendo Switch Pro began circulating earlier this year. Several publications, including Bloomberg, suggested that the new model will feature various upgrades, like an OLED display and 4K resolution. It's also reportedly supposed to launch this year, though Nintendo continues to deny that claim.