Nintendo Indie World Stream Set For Wednesday, Here's How To Watch

A Nintendo Indie World presentation, the Nintendo Direct-styled presentation focusing specifically on indie games, is on the way. This one is coming Wednesday, May 11. The presentation will begin at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET and feature roughly 20 minutes of info on indie games for the Nintendo Switch.

The tweet announcing the presentation didn't give any specific information or even so much as a teaser of a specific game to be showcased, but usually these presentations feature several indie games, including a few surprise-launches. As always, you can watch the presentation on the Nintendo Indie World hub or via its YouTube page, or just bookmark this page and tune in here.

The last Indie World presentation aired in December 2021 and featured Sea of Stars, Loco Motive, and River City Girls 2, among others. These indie presentations are usually an eclectic combo and often feature short segments from the indie developers themselves.

Nintendo has not detailed its plans for a larger, first-party showcase, but we expect that to be happening sometime this summer. Though E3 isn't happening, publishers may still hold their own showcases. So far Microsoft has announced its own show for around the week that E3 was going to take place, and Summer Game Fest Live will take place a few days earlier. Follow our Not-E3 Press Conference Schedule to keep track of all the presentations.