Nintendo Indie World Showcase December 2021: Biggest Games And Announcements

Nintendo held the latest installment of its Indie World Showcase series today, December 15, and the company had plenty to show from its third-party development partners. We got a new look at upcoming games like Figment 2: Creed Valley and River City Girls 2, as well as a few games that are actually available starting today. Unfortunately, both Sports Story and Hollow Knight: Silksong are still missing in action, but there were still some very impressive titles on display. These were the biggest announcements and games shown at the Indie World Showcase.

Sea of Stars

A prequel to The Messenger from Sabotage Studio, Sea of Stars isn't an action-platformer like its predecessor. Instead, it's a 16-bit-style role-playing game paying clear tribute to Chrono Trigger, and it even features compositions from Chrono Trigger composer Yasunori Mitsuda. The Lunar Monk and Solar Blade Dancer protagonists must save the world, naturally, which can be freely explored in between turn-based combat sections. It launches in Holiday 2022 for Nintendo Switch, and was previously announced for PC.

Figment 2: Creed Valley

This sequel from Bedtime Digital Games is a musical action-adventure with puzzle elements that can be played solo or through local co-op. The big kicker in Figment 2 are the boss battles, which are "symphonic showdowns" that will test your rhythmic ability as well as your combat prowess. The game's music is absolutely stunning, with an Americana element despite the development team being Danish. A demo is out today in the eShop and the game hits Nintendo Switch in February 2022.

OlliOlli World

The previously announced OlliOlli World was shown off again during the Indie World Showcase. This visually upgraded skateboarding game takes you to the appropriately named Radlandia as you take on missions and even create your own routes for friends to traverse. If you've played the other games, you know OlliOlli is all about precise timing, so you'll want to make sure you've had a Red Bull or two before the game's February 8, 2022 release date on Switch. Preorders are available today in the eShop.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

The acclaimed color-focused adventure is available on Nintendo Switch starting today! Nintendo didn't reveal much about specific features or bonuses related to Chicory's Nintendo Switch debut, but the game is set in a world where you can paint on anything and solve puzzles via the power of color. It's time to see what all the fuss is about that you've been hearing from your PC and PlayStation friends for months.

Loco Motive

A murder mystery in the vein of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, Loco Motive is a comedy adventure with puzzles in which you must clear your name--and by "your," we mean the several different passengers you play as over the course of the story. These include detectives, spies, and other suspects, and you must use your own skills to prove their innocence. The pixel art style is paired with a fully voiced cast of characters, and there is at least one nut shot for fans of physical comedy. The game arrives in Summer 2022.

River City Girls 2

The sequel to the beat-'em-up revival from WayForward, River City Girls 2 is billed as a bigger and better version, with new attacks, a bigger city to explore, six different characters, and branching stories. Megan McDuffee returns as composer, and you can play the whole thing via local co-op or take things online. The first game was very well-received, so retro-style beat-'em-up fans should make sure they are prepared when the game hits Nintendo Switch in Summer 2022.

Afterlove EP

A tragic drama from the creative director of What Comes After, Afterlove EP uses a striking art style that resembles the manga drawings a student might do in their notebook during class. Set in Jakarta, Indonesia and starring Rama (not the one from The Raid movies), the narrative focuses on a musician who must come to terms with the death of his partner--and complete the musical EP he promised her before she passed. Afterlove EP will release in Summer 2022 and features an original soundtrack from the Indonesian band L'alphalpha.

Endling - Extinction is Forever

You thought only one game from the Indie World Showcase would make you cry? Think again! Set in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity is scattered and life itself is on the brink of collapse, Endling - Extinction is Forever puts you in control of the last mother fox as she works to find a safe haven for her three pups. Depending on how you play, you can determine how many of those pups make it. So yes, if things go badly, it's your fault, so make use of the stealth and survival elements carefully. The game comes to Switch in Spring 2022.