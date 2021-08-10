Nintendo Indie World Event: How To Watch The August 11 Showcase

Nintendo has announced that the next Indie World Showcase event is coming up very soon. The next broadcast will take place on Wednesday, August 11, beginning at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET.

The event is about 20 minutes long and it will have "information on upcoming indie games" that are in the works for Nintendo Switch. Nintendo did not provide any insight on specific games that will be featured on the show.

How To Watch:

You can watch the event live on YouTube through the video player below. As mentioned, the broadcast begins at 9 AM PT, and you can see more times below.

Start Times:

9 AM PT

12 PM ET

5 PM GMT

2 AM AEST (Thursday, August 12)

This is the first new Indie World event since April, when Nintendo revealed more details on games like Road 96, Aerial Knight's Never Yield, Last Stop, Hindsight, OlliOlli World, The Longing, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, and Aztech: Forgotten Gods.

We'll report back with all the big news from this event as they're announced. This is happening as the Switch continues to soar, with Nintendo just recently announcing that lifetime sales of the system have passed 89 million units.

It's not just Nintendo that is spotlighting indie games this week, as Microsoft is holding its next ID@Xbox event today, August 10, starting at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET.