Nintendo Indie World: All The Announcements And Reveals

Nintendo's latest Indie World showcase took place today, August 11, and we got a closer look at plenty of upcoming games for Nintendo Switch, some of which are out right now.

The broadcast led off with a new Jet Set Radio-looking game called Bomb Rush Cyberfunk. You start as a nobody and set out to try to make a name for yourself in this stylish-looking game. It also features music from a "wide range of musical talent." Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is slated for release as a timed-exclusive on console for Switch in 2022.

Put your mark on a sprawling metropolis as you paint, do tricks, and dance to new music from Hideki Naganuma when Bomb Rush Cyberfunk by @ReptileGames grinds onto #NintendoSwitch in 2022! #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/DW0CTuEdrj — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 11, 2021

Another game shown off during the broadcast was Toem: A Photo Adventure, which is a black-and-white top-down cartoon-style game. You stroll through locations inspired by Scandanvian landscapes as you take photos and listen to calm music. It sounds very zen. Toem: A Photo Adventure launches this fall.

We can finally share that TOEM is coming to Nintendo Switch alongside our PC release, this fall! WOAH! 😲

Also, we were a part of a Nintendo #IndieWorld?! 🤯

Please take a look at this cool new trailer for TOEM, and wishlist it on Switch + Steam.

See you in the fall! 😊 pic.twitter.com/lmYQZa1aQP — TOEM! Demo available now (@SWMGames) August 11, 2021

This holiday's Loop Hero (released previously to much acclaim on PC) was also shown off during Indie World with a new trailer that highlighted how each card you play forms the path the hero can explore. The game Far: Changing Tides was detailed, too, and it has you exploring the ocean in a boat as part of what's called an "atmospheric vehicle adventure." You are the captain of a vessel of a flooded world on a journey to find a new home in this 2022 sequel to Far: Lone Sails.

The Indie World showcase also included new details on Necrobarista: Final Pour, which is a timed-exclusive on console. The big news is that it's launching today, so you don't have to wait any longer to check out its new story content and remastered visuals.

Fight back the Lich and wield an expanding deck of mystical cards to build your own world to traverse through when Loop Hero from @_FQteam and @devolverdigital comes to #NintendoSwitch this holiday! #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/el4X4x1wbx — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 11, 2021

Other games that are out today on Nintendo Switch include Garden Story, Boyfriend Dungeon, and, most surprisingly, Axiom Verge 2, which has been in development for years. The quirky city-building game with procedurally generated environments, Islanders: Console Edition, is also releasing today. Slime Rancher and Curious Expedition 2 are out today as well.

Additionally, the showcase included a new look at Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon, which is an action puzzle game with dungeon crawling elements. There are more than 10 heroes, and each has their own powers and playstyles. The Switch version makes use of the Shovel Knight Amiibo, which can call in "familiar fairy friend" to help out. The game launches this holiday.

Metal Slug Tactics also had a place during the Indie World showcase, with a new trailer showing off gameplay and specifically how it retains elements from the original but with a new spin. The game is slated to release in 2022.

Mission start! Metal Slug Tactics, a fresh strategic take on the classic action franchise from @LeikirStudio and @Dotemu, marches onto #NintendoSwitch next year. #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/1gZVyVYQEU — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) August 11, 2021

Finally, Tetris Effect Connected was shown off during the broadcast. The game will launch on October 8 for Switch, featuring cross-platform multiplayer.

The Indie World showcase also included a quick sizzle reel that touched on games like Astroneer (January 2022), Lumberbear Jack (2022), and Gang Beasts (Fall 2021). The game Hundred Days also showed up, and it will be released this winter.

For more from today's Indie World showcase, check out the stories below: