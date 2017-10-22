Nintendo Highlights Switch And 3DS's Big Games In 2017 And Beyond
A look at what has already come and what will come.
With the release of the Nintendo Switch earlier this year and the revamping of its six-year-old handheld, the 3DS, 2017 has undoubtedly been a big year for Nintendo. We're already deep into Nintendo's fall releases, but there's plenty more coming through this fall and holiday season.
In a graphic shared via Facebook, Nintendo details every major release on Switch and 3DS since the end of August. You can get a good peek of it below, or check out all the details a little further down.
We've already seen the latest in the Professor Layton and Yo-Kai Watch series' already hit 3DS, and the releases of crossover title Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle and Fire Emblem Warriors on Switch. But the next few months still have a lot in store, like major Bethesda titles LA Noire, Doom, and Skyrim.
Another title worth keeping your eyes on is co-op puzzle title Snipperclips: Cut it Out, Together! Plus. This expanded version of the game adds 30 new stages. If you're really itching to try something new, RPG Project Octopath Traveler currently has a free demo available in the Eshop. It is slated for full release in 2018.
August
September
- Metroid: Samus Returns - 9/15
- Pokken Tournament DX - 9/22
- Yo-kai Watch 2: Psychic Specters - 9/29
- FIFA 18 - 9/29
October
- Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions - 10/6
- Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy - 10/6
- NBA 2K18 - 10/17
- Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth - 10/17
- Fire Emblem Warriors - 10/20
- Just Dance 2018 - 10/24
- Super Mario Odyssey - 10/27
November
- Mario Party: The Top 100 - 11/10
- Snipperclips: Cut it Out, Together! Plus 11/10
- Doom - 11/10
- LA Noire - 11/14
- Pokemon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon - 11/17
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - 11/17
- WWE 2K18 - TBD Fall
December
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - 12/1
