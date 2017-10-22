Nintendo Highlights Switch And 3DS's Big Games In 2017 And Beyond

A look at what has already come and what will come.

With the release of the Nintendo Switch earlier this year and the revamping of its six-year-old handheld, the 3DS, 2017 has undoubtedly been a big year for Nintendo. We're already deep into Nintendo's fall releases, but there's plenty more coming through this fall and holiday season.

In a graphic shared via Facebook, Nintendo details every major release on Switch and 3DS since the end of August. You can get a good peek of it below, or check out all the details a little further down.

We've already seen the latest in the Professor Layton and Yo-Kai Watch series' already hit 3DS, and the releases of crossover title Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle and Fire Emblem Warriors on Switch. But the next few months still have a lot in store, like major Bethesda titles LA Noire, Doom, and Skyrim.

Another title worth keeping your eyes on is co-op puzzle title Snipperclips: Cut it Out, Together! Plus. This expanded version of the game adds 30 new stages. If you're really itching to try something new, RPG Project Octopath Traveler currently has a free demo available in the Eshop. It is slated for full release in 2018.

August

September

October

November

December

Holiday 2017

2018

Nintendo Switch
3DS
