Nintendo Files Application For Mystery Trademark, Reports Say
Japanese application is for "Nintendo Check-In."
Nintendo has filed a trademark application in Japan for something called "Nintendo Check-In," according to a bot on Twitter. @Trademark_bot is an account that automatically tweets out any public Japanese trademark applications. Take a look at the image below:
There are no details from Nintendo at this time about what "Nintendo Check-In' is, but the tweet says the trademark falls under category 41. According to Nintendo Everything, that means it could be used for:
- Screening and production or distribution of movies
- Stage play performances
- Musical performance
- Planning and management of game tournaments
- Providing games online
- Providing entertainment facilities
- Rental of toys
Check out the tweet about Nintendo below. The trademark application was filed on June 20, and we'll report back as soon as we get any more information about what "Nintendo Check-In" is, and if we'll be seeing it outside of Japan.
[商願2017-82264]— 商標速報bot (@trademark_bot) July 10, 2017
商標:[画像] /
出願人:任天堂株式会社 /
出願日:2017年6月20日 /
区分:41(映画の上映・制作又は配給,演芸の上演,演劇の演出又は上演,音楽の演奏,ゲーム大会の企画・運営,オンラインによるゲームの提供,娯楽施設の提供,おもちゃの貸与… pic.twitter.com/1H9qs1g6Ly
For the latest Nintendo news, check out GameSpot's full coverage of Nintendo Switch and 3DS.
Join the conversation