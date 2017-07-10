Nintendo Files Application For Mystery Trademark, Reports Say

Nintendo has filed a trademark application in Japan for something called "Nintendo Check-In," according to a bot on Twitter. @Trademark_bot is an account that automatically tweets out any public Japanese trademark applications. Take a look at the image below:

There are no details from Nintendo at this time about what "Nintendo Check-In' is, but the tweet says the trademark falls under category 41. According to Nintendo Everything, that means it could be used for:

Screening and production or distribution of movies

Stage play performances

Musical performance

Planning and management of game tournaments

Providing games online

Providing entertainment facilities

Rental of toys

Check out the tweet about Nintendo below. The trademark application was filed on June 20, and we'll report back as soon as we get any more information about what "Nintendo Check-In" is, and if we'll be seeing it outside of Japan.

