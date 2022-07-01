Nintendo Fan Buys $40,000 In Stock To Ask President About F-Zero Revival

One dedicated gamer has revealed that he spent over $40,000 on Nintendo stock, primarily so that he would have an opportunity to ask the company about the possibility of seeing cult-classic games revived.

According to Business Insider who spoke to the new shareholder over Twitter direct messages, one unit of stock that equates to 100 shares would allow for the opportunity to attend the shareholder meeting, but getting a question answered wasn't even guaranteed. Fortunately, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa did answer the fan's question about reviving key franchises and F-Zero specifically during the company's annual shareholder meeting this week.

"It is realistically difficult to develop new titles and remakes, including sequels, for every Nintendo game that people request, but we are very grateful and appreciate the expectations our fans have for our games," Furukawa said via VGC translation.

One remaster that is reportedly in development is Metroid Prime, with remastered versions of the second and third games also planned. Nintendo has also begun preparing to expand on its first-party game production capabilities, as the company has invested in more game development technologies, acquired longtime development partner Next-Level Games, and will build a new development center next to its main headquarters in Japan.

Nintendo's mobile division is also experiencing growth, as Fire Emblem Heroes has surpassed $1 billion in lifetime player spending globally.