Diablo 2: Resurrected Coming This Year WoW Burning Crusade Classic Confirmed Diablo 4 Rogue Class New Overwatch 2 Details WandaVision Episode 7 BlizzCon Schedule

Nintendo Explains How Animal Crossing's Mario Warp Pipes Work

If you place more than two warp pipes around your island, the pipe you warp out of will be chosen randomly.

By on

Comments

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Mario update arrives on February 25, and it introduces a line of Mushroom Kingdom furniture and clothing to the Switch life sim. Perhaps the most intriguing addition is the warp pipe, which lets you travel quickly between two points around your island, and Nintendo has now shared some more details on how this works.

As the company first revealed during the February 2021 Nintendo Direct, you can purchase a pair of warp pipes from Nook Shopping once the Mushroom Kingdom items go on sale and place them at two different points around your island. Once the two pipes are set, you can hop into one to travel between the two locations quickly. This works even if one of the warp pipes is placed inside your house.

If you have more than two pipes placed around your island, your warp location will be chosen randomly. Nintendo says you'll also need to ensure that the pipes have enough landing space around them before you can use them.

Although Animal Crossing's Mario update arrives this week, the warp pipes and other Mushroom Kingdom items won't actually go on sale in the game until March 1. However, you'll be able to get one Mario item early. Once you've installed the latest update, you'll receive a Mario-themed wallpaper in your mailbox.

That's not all this week's update will bring to the game. In addition to the Mario furniture and clothing, the update will add a handful of new seasonal items to the game celebrating March holidays like Shamrock Day, Pi Day, and the Hinamatsuri festival. These items will be available to order from Nook Shopping at various points in March.

Click To Unmute
  1. Best Zelda Commercials & Trailers (1986 - 2021)
  2. 10 More Times The Simpsons Predicted The Future (2020 & 2021)
  3. What To Know About Watch Dogs: Legion Online
  4. Every Blizzcon 2021 Trailer
  5. Where's Zelda BOTW 2? | Console Crew
  6. Rainbow Six's New Operator Has An Explosive Drone
  7. Guilty Gear Strive Beta - Crazy Combos For EVERY Character
  8. Tekken 7 - New Polish Fighter DLC Teaser Trailer
  9. DIRT 5 - Official Energy Content Pack And Free Update Trailer
  10. Street Fighter V - Official Dan Introduction Trailer
  11. It Takes Two – Official Gameplay Trailer
  12. Black Ops Cold War & Warzone - Official Season Two OUTBREAK Gameplay Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Animal Crossing Super Mario Bros. Update | Nintendo Direct

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)