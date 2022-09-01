Nintendo Eshop Adds Anime Brawling, Disney Reconstruction, And Monster Taming This Week

Nintendo has one of the largest digital libraries, and every week brings a whole new selection of titles to the Nintendo Switch that cater to a very wide variety of tastes. This week the focus in on contenders to the Pokemon throne, Disney's move into virtual real estate, and at least one Jojo reference. Yare Yare Daze.

A fresh remaster of one of the best anime fighting games of the PS3 era, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R gives players a stacked roster of fan-favorite characters, stylish visuals, and plenty of authentic voice-acting from several of the cast members of the anime series. For fans of 3D platforming with a cozy feel to each level, Here Comes Niko! will have you catching fish, solving puzzles, snagging bugs, and much more. But only if you really want to in this laid-back adventure.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet arrives later this year, but if you're looking for an alternative approach to gotta-catch-'em-all fun, there are two excellent titles on offer this month. A repackaged version of Nexomon and a full release of TemTem will be available, with each title offering its own distinct take on the Pokemon formula. Nexomon is a more retro-flavored version of pocket monster-collecting and it has a cheeky sense of humor, while TemTem offers more modern ideas and plenty of content developed during its early access phase.

While it's not an Animal Crossing clone, Disney Dreamlight Valley certainly shares some influence with Nintendo's relaxing getaway game. You'll be busy restoring a forgotten valley while interacting with icons from the House of Mouse, but there'll also be missions to take part in that take you to the darker side of the Disney kingdom when the early access version of this game arrives on Switch.

Lego Brawls pits your buildable bruisers against other players in a team action brawler experience, and Ooblets makes its mark on Switch today. Grow and train adorable little creatures called ooblets, dress them up, and explore a variety of locations across Oob.

On the Nintendo activities side, two big games have some celebrations planned. Pokemon Unite's first anniversary continues with a chance to battle as the original legend Mew, plus Dodrio and Scizor arrive later this month. Anyone looking to hop into Splatoon 3 can also earn double My Nintendo Gold Points on the digital version of the game, which can be used toward purchasing your next eligible digital game or DLC. Anyone who already preordered the game digitally will also receive those extra points, and the promotion runs until September 30.

Available now, September 1

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

Ooblets

Here Comes Niko!

2weistein: The Curse of the Red Dragon 3 - Ronger Pirates

Alice's Warped Wonderland:REcollection

An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs

Anno: Mutationem

Arcade Archives: Metrocross

Arcade Archives Super Volleyball

Beach Boys: You and Me

Blossom's Bloom Boutique

Chess Brain: Dark Troops

City Wars: Tokyo Reign

Commandos 3 HD Remaster

Draw Rider Remake

Easy Red 2

Fairy Elements

Gerda: A Flame in Winter

Golazo! 2

Guns at Dawn Arena

Hashiriya Drifter-Car Racing,Drift,Drag Online Multiplayer Simulator Games Driving Sim.

Hunting and Camping: in a singularity

Krispain Hero:Roguelite Dungeon Shooter Fire Simulator Counter FPS World

Mini Kart Racing

Mixolumia

Modern War: Tank Battle

Multi Race: Match The Car

Murder on the Marine Express

Nexomon + Nexomon: Extinction: Complete Collection

Onsen Master

Pillar Builder Puzzle

Pipes Puzzle Casual Arcade

Pixel Game Maker Series Clam Knight

Project Snaqe

Restless Soul

Robby's Adventure

The Viking's Games: Madness Fight

United Assault: Normandy '44

Viki Spotter: Sports

Viki Spotter: Undersea

September 2

Lego Brawls

Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness

Mechapunk

Overdriven Evolution

Space Tanks

Super Sunny Island

Wampir Dungeon

September 3

Please, Touch The Artwork

Troupe

September 5

Kids: ZOO Puzzle

September 6

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Circus Electrique

Temtem

September 7