Nintendo Eshop Adds Anime Brawling, Disney Reconstruction, And Monster Taming This Week
Wield the power of Stands, Mickey Mouse, and pocket-sized monsters in this week's Switch releases.
Nintendo has one of the largest digital libraries, and every week brings a whole new selection of titles to the Nintendo Switch that cater to a very wide variety of tastes. This week the focus in on contenders to the Pokemon throne, Disney's move into virtual real estate, and at least one Jojo reference. Yare Yare Daze.
A fresh remaster of one of the best anime fighting games of the PS3 era, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R gives players a stacked roster of fan-favorite characters, stylish visuals, and plenty of authentic voice-acting from several of the cast members of the anime series. For fans of 3D platforming with a cozy feel to each level, Here Comes Niko! will have you catching fish, solving puzzles, snagging bugs, and much more. But only if you really want to in this laid-back adventure.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet arrives later this year, but if you're looking for an alternative approach to gotta-catch-'em-all fun, there are two excellent titles on offer this month. A repackaged version of Nexomon and a full release of TemTem will be available, with each title offering its own distinct take on the Pokemon formula. Nexomon is a more retro-flavored version of pocket monster-collecting and it has a cheeky sense of humor, while TemTem offers more modern ideas and plenty of content developed during its early access phase.
While it's not an Animal Crossing clone, Disney Dreamlight Valley certainly shares some influence with Nintendo's relaxing getaway game. You'll be busy restoring a forgotten valley while interacting with icons from the House of Mouse, but there'll also be missions to take part in that take you to the darker side of the Disney kingdom when the early access version of this game arrives on Switch.
Lego Brawls pits your buildable bruisers against other players in a team action brawler experience, and Ooblets makes its mark on Switch today. Grow and train adorable little creatures called ooblets, dress them up, and explore a variety of locations across Oob.
On the Nintendo activities side, two big games have some celebrations planned. Pokemon Unite's first anniversary continues with a chance to battle as the original legend Mew, plus Dodrio and Scizor arrive later this month. Anyone looking to hop into Splatoon 3 can also earn double My Nintendo Gold Points on the digital version of the game, which can be used toward purchasing your next eligible digital game or DLC. Anyone who already preordered the game digitally will also receive those extra points, and the promotion runs until September 30.
Available now, September 1
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
- Ooblets
- Here Comes Niko!
- 2weistein: The Curse of the Red Dragon 3 - Ronger Pirates
- Alice's Warped Wonderland:REcollection
- An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs
- Anno: Mutationem
- Arcade Archives: Metrocross
- Arcade Archives Super Volleyball
- Beach Boys: You and Me
- Blossom's Bloom Boutique
- Chess Brain: Dark Troops
- City Wars: Tokyo Reign
- Commandos 3 HD Remaster
- Draw Rider Remake
- Easy Red 2
- Fairy Elements
- Gerda: A Flame in Winter
- Golazo! 2
- Guns at Dawn Arena
- Hashiriya Drifter-Car Racing,Drift,Drag Online Multiplayer Simulator Games Driving Sim.
- Hunting and Camping: in a singularity
- Krispain Hero:Roguelite Dungeon Shooter Fire Simulator Counter FPS World
- Mini Kart Racing
- Mixolumia
- Modern War: Tank Battle
- Multi Race: Match The Car
- Murder on the Marine Express
- Nexomon + Nexomon: Extinction: Complete Collection
- Onsen Master
- Pillar Builder Puzzle
- Pipes Puzzle Casual Arcade
- Pixel Game Maker Series Clam Knight
- Project Snaqe
- Restless Soul
- Robby's Adventure
- The Viking's Games: Madness Fight
- United Assault: Normandy '44
- Viki Spotter: Sports
- Viki Spotter: Undersea
September 2
- Lego Brawls
- Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness
- Mechapunk
- Overdriven Evolution
- Space Tanks
- Super Sunny Island
- Wampir Dungeon
September 3
- Please, Touch The Artwork
- Troupe
September 5
- Kids: ZOO Puzzle
September 6
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Circus Electrique
- Temtem
September 7
- Kaichu: The Kaiju Dating Sim
