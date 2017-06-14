Nintendo E3 2017: Call Of Duty WW2 Not Coming To Switch, At Least For Now

Call of Duty: WWII does not seem likely for a release on Nintendo Switch. Speaking with GameSpot at E3 2017, developer Sledgehammer Games senior creative director Bret Robbins said there are "no plans" to bring the World War II-themed FPS to Nintendo's hybrid console. That's not to say it never will, but with its release slated for later this year, it looks as if will only launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Versions for last-generation consoles have not been announced.

Call of Duty: WWII not coming to Switch is no big surprise. Sledgehammer boss Michael Condrey said on Twitter that the decision about not supporting Switch was made by the "[Activision] business guys." The Call of Duty series has skipped Nintendo's consoles for a while now. The last installment in the shooter series to come to a Nintendo console was Call of Duty: Ghosts for the Wii U, back in 2013.

Call of Duty: WWII launches in November, but you may not need to wait that long to play, as a multiplayer beta is coming up this summer. The first multiplayer trailer for the game was released this week at E3--watch it here.