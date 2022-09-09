Nintendo Direct With Wind Waker And Twilight Princess Remasters Coming Next Week - Report

The next Nintendo Direct is coming up very soon, it seems. Reporter Jeff Grubb of GameSpot sister site Giant Bomb said on Twitter that the rumored September showcase will happen sometime during the week beginning September 12.

Plans could still change, but Grubb said that if it does shift, the change in timing would be reportedly "very minor." Before this, GamesBeat reporter Mike Minotti said Nintendo might have considered delaying the unannounced event due to the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II. Nintendo operates a global business, with offices located around the world, including in the UK where events are being postponed and canceled out of respect for the National Mourning Guidance.

OK. It does sound like the Direct is still on. If it gets moved around, it will probably be a very minor adjustment. Expect it early next week. — Grubb (@JeffGrubb) September 9, 2022

In any event, it sounds like the next Nintendo Direct is on tap for next week. As for what might be revealed during the showcase, it's been reported that Switch remasters of Zelda games Wind Waker and Twilight Princess might be in the works. There have also been rumors of a Metroid Prime remaster.

If the rumored Nintendo Direct takes place the week of September 12, it will follow Ubisoft Forward on September 10 and take place just before Call of Duty Next is held on September 15.

Biggest Upcoming Switch Exclusives Of 2022 And Beyond See More

In other news, Nintendo has confirmed it will not raise the price of the Switch following the news that Sony is increasing the price of the PS5 in many markets around the world. Nintendo's latest big game is Splatoon 3, which releases today, September 9, on Switch.