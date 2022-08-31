Nintendo Direct With News Of Wind Waker, Twilight Princess Remasters For Switch Coming In September - Report

The next Nintendo Direct could be held in September and has been described as a "Zelda blowout."

By on

1 Comments

The next Nintendo Direct event is coming up in September, according to a report, one that also suggests that the showcase may be focused on The Legend of Zelda.

Jeff Grubb of GameSpot sister site Giant Bomb and Mike Minotti from GamesBeat discussed some possibilities on a podcast recently. As reported by VGC, Minotti said that the rumored September Nintendo Direct event will include the announcement of Wind Waker and Twilight Princess ports for Nintendo Switch. Grubb, meanwhile, said the September event will be a "Zelda blowout."

Click To Unmute
  1. New PS5 Model Spotted In Australia | GameSpot News
  2. 10 Biggest Game Releases For September 2022
  3. The Last Of Us PS5 - First 20 Minutes 4K Gameplay
  4. The Last of Us Part I Video Review
  5. Best Xbox Game Pass Games To Play Right Now
  6. Big Chungus Might Be Headed To MultiVersus | GameSpot News
  7. Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil: Project W | Collection Trailer
  8. Prinny Presents NIS Classics Vol. 3 - Launch Trailer - Nintendo Switch
  9. No Man’s Sky - Pre-Order Trailer - Nintendo Switch
  10. Sam & Max Save the World/Beyond Time and Space - Remastered Announce Trailers
  11. Pre-Patch Trailer | Wrath of the Lich King Classic | World of Warcraft
  12. Xbox - September 2022 Games with Gold

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Splatoon 3 Hands-On Preview

Both games were already updated on Wii U, but they haven't been re-released on Switch yet.

Whether or not this is a general Nintendo Direct that includes details on franchises outside of Zelda remains to be seen. Grubb went on to say that a Metroid Prime remaster is also in the works and could be announced at an upcoming Nintendo Direct. The game may be released in November around the franchise's 20th anniversary, Grubb has said.

A source told Grubb that the next Direct, whatever form it takes, should be held the week of September 12. If that's true, it'll be a very busy week for gaming news, as Ubisoft Forward takes place September 10 and Call of Duty Next is held on September 15.

Biggest Upcoming Switch Exclusives Of 2022 And Beyond
See More

In other news, Nintendo has confirmed it will not raise the price of the Switch following the news that Sony is increasing the price of the PS5 in many markets around the world.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Nintendo Switch
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess
The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)