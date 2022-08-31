Nintendo Direct With News Of Wind Waker, Twilight Princess Remasters For Switch Coming In September - Report

The next Nintendo Direct event is coming up in September, according to a report, one that also suggests that the showcase may be focused on The Legend of Zelda.

Jeff Grubb of GameSpot sister site Giant Bomb and Mike Minotti from GamesBeat discussed some possibilities on a podcast recently. As reported by VGC, Minotti said that the rumored September Nintendo Direct event will include the announcement of Wind Waker and Twilight Princess ports for Nintendo Switch. Grubb, meanwhile, said the September event will be a "Zelda blowout."

Both games were already updated on Wii U, but they haven't been re-released on Switch yet.

Whether or not this is a general Nintendo Direct that includes details on franchises outside of Zelda remains to be seen. Grubb went on to say that a Metroid Prime remaster is also in the works and could be announced at an upcoming Nintendo Direct. The game may be released in November around the franchise's 20th anniversary, Grubb has said.

A source told Grubb that the next Direct, whatever form it takes, should be held the week of September 12. If that's true, it'll be a very busy week for gaming news, as Ubisoft Forward takes place September 10 and Call of Duty Next is held on September 15.

In other news, Nintendo has confirmed it will not raise the price of the Switch following the news that Sony is increasing the price of the PS5 in many markets around the world.