Nintendo Direct With "Roughly 40 Minutes Of Updates" Confirmed For September 13
The next Nintendo Direct has been confirmed for this week after multiple rumors.
After weeks of rumors and speculation, the next Nintendo Direct presentation has been confirmed for September 13 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET.
The September 13 Nintendo Direct will include "roughly 40 minutes" of new information, focusing on games coming to Nintendo Switch this winter.
This story is breaking...
