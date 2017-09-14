Nintendo Direct September 2017 Recap: Switch And 3DS Game News, Trailers, And Release Dates
See a rundown of all the big news and trailers from today's event.
Nintendo held its latest Nintendo Direct briefing today--and it was stacked with news. Among other things, we learned that Doom and Wolfenstein II are coming to Nintendo Switch, while the release date for Skyrim on Switch was finally locked down.
Additionally, Nintendo announced a new, Pokemon-themed New 2DS XL (and a nice-looking orange-and-white model), while the company also revealed when the Zelda: Breath of the Wild Champions Amiibo release and what they do.
In terms of trailers, one of the best was for Nintendo's Super Mario Odyssey. The in-depth video showed off the game's various kingdoms, one of which was revealed for the first time: a frosty world with the appropriate name of Shiveria. You can see a roundup of all the big news and trailers below.
News
- Special Pokemon-Themed New 2DS XL Launches In November
- New 3DS Version Of Minecraft Announced, Release Date Set For Today
- Mario Party: The Top 100 Is A New Compilation Game Coming To 3DS
- A New 2DS XL Color Has Been Announced For America
- Nintendo Switch Open-World RPG Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Gets Release Date, Special Edition
- Fire Emblem Warriors Adds Fan-Favorite Character
- New Kirby Game Announced For 3DS
- Switch Adding Nintendo Arcade Game Ports, But It's Not Virtual Console
- Zelda: Breath Of The Wild's Champions Amiibo Release In November, Here's What They Do
- Skyrim For Nintendo Switch Release Date Announced
- Nintendo Switch Version Of Doom Announced With Release Date
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Heads To Nintendo Switch
- Switch Demo Coming Today For Exclusive Square Enix RPG, Project Octopath Traveler
- Super Mario Odyssey Has A Really Cool Photo Mode On Nintendo Switch
- New Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Switch Bundle Revealed
Other Nintendo Switch News
- Kirby Star Allies, which was announced at E3 back in June and is the first Kirby game for Nintendo Switch, will launch for the console in Spring 2018.
- Splatoon 2 is getting more updates, one piece of which is the returning map Kelp Dome. It arrives on September 15 as part of a free update. Additionally, another stage, Snapper Canal and a new Brella weapon called Tenta Brella, will launch in the future.
- An update for the Switch fighting game Arms is out today, and it lets players remap the controls. Additionally, a new fighter named Lola Pop is out now.
- Snipperclips Plus: Cut it out, together! is a new version of the original puzzle game, featuring 30+ new stages and more. If you already bought the game digitally, you can get the new content via a $10 DLC purchase from the eShop. The full game launches on November 10, priced at $30.
- NBA 2K18 for Switch launches in the eShop on September 15, with a physical release in stores to follow on October 17.
- FIFA 18 is coming to Switch on September 29.
- WWE 2K18 is on the way for Switch, too, but a release date hasn't been announced.
- A new, intriguing-looking shooter called Morphies Law is coming to Switch this winter. The concept is that when you land a shot, it transfers the mass from your foe to the attacker, so that leads to some interesting scenarios.
- Arena of Valor is a new free-to-play MOBA from Tencent where you can choose from 35 heroes, including roles like tank, mage, warrior, and assassin. A beta test version of the game will launch this winter.
Other Nintendo 3DS News
- The new Professor Layton game, Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires' Conspiracy, launches for 3DS on October 6.
- Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions comes out on October 6, and it supports the new Goomba and Koopa Troopa Amiibo and the Boo Amiibo. Further details about Amiibo functionality will be announced later.
- Yo-Kai Watch 2: Psychic Specters, which is described as the "definitive" version of Yo-Kai Watch 2, will launch on September 29. People who own the base game already can download an update on September 14 that adds the Yo-kai Watch Psychic Blasters mode.
- The RPG The Alliance Alive will launch in early 2018. It's described as an "old-school RPG."
- A free demo for Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth launches today, ahead of the title's full release this fall.
- Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux launches in early 2018. It adds "new story content, additional endings, a new dungeon to explore and enhanced graphics."
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney launches in November.
- Fire Emblem Warriors is due out on October 20.
Trailers
Pokemon Ultra Soon + Moon
Mario Party: The Top 100
Kirby: Battle Royale
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
Snipperclips Plus: Cut It Out Together
Project Octopath Traveler
Super Mario Odyssey
Fire Emblem Warriors
Doom
Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions
