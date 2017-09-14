Nintendo Direct September 2017 Recap: Switch And 3DS Game News, Trailers, And Release Dates

Nintendo held its latest Nintendo Direct briefing today--and it was stacked with news. Among other things, we learned that Doom and Wolfenstein II are coming to Nintendo Switch, while the release date for Skyrim on Switch was finally locked down.

Additionally, Nintendo announced a new, Pokemon-themed New 2DS XL (and a nice-looking orange-and-white model), while the company also revealed when the Zelda: Breath of the Wild Champions Amiibo release and what they do.

In terms of trailers, one of the best was for Nintendo's Super Mario Odyssey. The in-depth video showed off the game's various kingdoms, one of which was revealed for the first time: a frosty world with the appropriate name of Shiveria. You can see a roundup of all the big news and trailers below.

News

Other Nintendo Switch News

Kirby Star Allies, which was announced at E3 back in June and is the first Kirby game for Nintendo Switch, will launch for the console in Spring 2018.

Splatoon 2 is getting more updates, one piece of which is the returning map Kelp Dome. It arrives on September 15 as part of a free update. Additionally, another stage, Snapper Canal and a new Brella weapon called Tenta Brella, will launch in the future.

An update for the Switch fighting game Arms is out today, and it lets players remap the controls. Additionally, a new fighter named Lola Pop is out now.

Snipperclips Plus: Cut it out, together! is a new version of the original puzzle game, featuring 30+ new stages and more. If you already bought the game digitally, you can get the new content via a $10 DLC purchase from the eShop. The full game launches on November 10, priced at $30.

NBA 2K18 for Switch launches in the eShop on September 15, with a physical release in stores to follow on October 17.

FIFA 18 is coming to Switch on September 29.

WWE 2K18 is on the way for Switch, too, but a release date hasn't been announced.

A new, intriguing-looking shooter called Morphies Law is coming to Switch this winter. The concept is that when you land a shot, it transfers the mass from your foe to the attacker, so that leads to some interesting scenarios.

Arena of Valor is a new free-to-play MOBA from Tencent where you can choose from 35 heroes, including roles like tank, mage, warrior, and assassin. A beta test version of the game will launch this winter.

Other Nintendo 3DS News

Trailers

Pokemon Ultra Soon + Moon

Mario Party: The Top 100

Kirby: Battle Royale

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Snipperclips Plus: Cut It Out Together

Project Octopath Traveler

Super Mario Odyssey

Fire Emblem Warriors

Doom

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions