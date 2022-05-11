Nintendo Direct Indie World Stream: Biggest Announcements And Games

While it was not a proper Nintendo Direct, the latest Nintendo stream has concluded, and it brought with it a look at a lot of games. As the Indie World name suggests, this was focused entirely on third-party independent games, a few of which are even surprise-releasing today. Read on for a look at all of the games and trailers showcased during the event.

Ooblets

Build up your farm, befriend townsfolk, grow ooblets, and have dance-offs when @Ooblets comes to #NintendoSwitch this summer! #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/YN21iBW0oU — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 11, 2022

The adorable farming and life sim is coming to Nintendo Switch, following its early access release on PC and Xbox platforms. You'll be able to plant, explore, and dance-battle your way around the peaceful idyllic town this summer.

Batora: Lost Haven

Fight your way across an interplanetary story-driven action RPG that features hack & slash and twin-stick shooter gameplay!

Batora: Lost Haven from @stormindgames and @Team17 is coming to #NintendoSwitch this fall! #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/ay9j9W0XSn — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 11, 2022

We got a new look at Batora: Lost Haven, a previously announced multiplatform action-RPG that is described as being "deeply story-driven." Your choices and morality appear to be a big focus of the game, which features both hack-and-slash gameplay and twin-stick shooter segments. It releases in Fall 2022.

ElecHead

Join Elec on a shocking mission to bring the light back to the world with his head, literally and figuratively, when ElecHead comes to #NintendoSwitch this summer! #IndieWorld 🤖⚡ pic.twitter.com/hZIC0FUfZM — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 11, 2022

ElecHead is coming to Nintendo Switch. Previously released on PC, it's a 2D puzzle-platformer where you'll navigate a sort of power plant or warehouse, restoring electricity along the way. You'll have access to electric powers and the ability to detach your head to cross gaps, although it'll need to be reattached within 10 seconds to avoid dying. It launches on Switch this summer.

Wildfrost

Build, customize, and upgrade a unique deck powerful enough to fight back an eternal frost when @WildfrostGame published by @ChucklefishLTD comes to #NintendoSwitch later this year! #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/DpxQIoMw8H — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 11, 2022

Wildfrost is a new tactical roguelike deckbuilder, a genre that has become increasingly popular over the last few years. Wildfrost attempts to set itself apart with a counter system that looks like it aims to make combat feel more dynamic, as well as the ability to expand a hub town to continue unlocking more cards and story over the course of the game. It releases for Switch in Holiday 2022.

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (TABS)

Lead wobbly warriors into chaotic battles in Totally Accurate Battle Simulator from @LandfallGames, wobbling its way onto #NintendoSwitch this summer! #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/Yhe2lJ7TAT — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) May 11, 2022

The ragdoll physics fighting game TABS is coming to Switch this summer, letting you wage "totally accurate" battles with wobbly characters from history and fantasy. You can fight as samurai, knights, or cavemen, or just make your own units.

Gunbrella

Introducing Gunbrella, a noir-punk action-adventure from @Doinksoft, the creators of Gato Roboto!

Coming to Nintendo Switch and PC in 2023!https://t.co/33wCdPJu01 pic.twitter.com/E9XKPI1iSA — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) May 11, 2022

Gunbrella is the new game from the creators of Gato Roboto, the beloved cat-in-a-mech-suit action game. Like that, this is a 2D sidescrolling action-platformer, which is described as being a "noir punk action adventure." It looks somewhat reminiscent of Katana Zero as you embark on a quest in a world that is rapidly losing its resources. The titular gunbrella is used for a variety of things, including shooting, dashing, swinging, and gliding. It releases in 2023.

We Are OFK

An emotional making-of-the-band journey awaits you in We Are OFK – an episodic biopic adventure from @OFKband. Jam along when it arrives on #NintendoSwitch this summer! #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/4Klard3gWI — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) May 11, 2022

The heartfelt narrative game We Are OFK will begin this summer, with new episodes rolling out each week. It follows the real-life indie band OFK in Los Angeles, as it argues over lyrics and puts out an album.

Silt

Dive into the deep, dark depths of the ocean and discover a haunting world full of strange creatures and long forgotten secrets. SILT from @GamesCircus plunges onto #NintendoSwitch this June! #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/3FBuxUgvJX — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) May 11, 2022

Silt is a visually striking game, featuring all hand-drawn black-and-white art, giving it a Limbo- or Inside-style feel that also extends to the gameplay. It was made by a research scientist and an artist, and you'll be able to possess and harness the power of sea creatures in this puzzle-adventure game. It releases in June 2022.

Mini Motorways -- Available Today

The mobile hit Mini Motorways is coming to Nintendo Switch today. The sequel to the subway planning game Mini Metro (which was previously ported to Switch), you'll build freeways and roundabouts to help direct the flow of city traffic between residential and commercial areas, and it features areas inspired by real cities from around the world to introduce new twists on the gameplay.

Wayward Strand

Wayward Strand is set in alternate history 1970s rural Australia aboard an airship hospital. The stories it tells unfold in real time, meaning you'll need to pick and choose which you want to pursue--it'll require multiple playthroughs to go back and see everything. A notebook is used to keep track of what happens and to unlock more stories, and you'll be able to solve mysteries as you walk around the ship. Unlike most everything else we saw during the stream, Wayward Strand has a precise release date: July 21, 2022.

Cult of the Lamb

The farming sim and dungeon crawler Cult of the Lamb received a new trailer, showing off the frenetic action from the dark action game starring a cute little lamb. It's coming to Nintendo Switch this year.

Another Crab's Treasure

Game 2 is: ANOTHER CRAB'S TREASURE

- An underwater soulslike -

🦀 Crab vs crab combat

🗑️ Wear trash as shells

🌊 Explore a corrupted ocean

📉 Dismantle crabitalism??

thanks for waiting y'all. we finally announced. i can go cry now 😭 pic.twitter.com/E2Y5lIK07E — AGGRO CRAB (@AggroCrabGames) May 11, 2022

Another Crab's Treasure was one of the standout games from the broadcast. It's a Souls-like--or a Shells-like, as developer Agrocrab (Going Under) joked--where you play as a crab and fight giant monsters. Your goal is to buy back your repossessed shell; in the meantime, you'll be able to salvage various items to use as your temporary shell, with 50 different options available. The segment indicated one of the intentions is to make this difficult genre more approachable for newcomers. It releases sometime in 2023.

… And The Rest

Card Shark starts dealing and deceiving on Nintendo Switch and Steam June 2!

Play the demo and preorder now: https://t.co/GV5SCvUmCs pic.twitter.com/yDLnXOZRjj — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) May 11, 2022

A compilation video near the end of the Indie World presentation showcased a number of other games coming to Nintendo Switch. Those included: