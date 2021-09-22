Nintendo Direct For September 23 Announced

Nintendo announced that a new Nintendo Direct will air tomorrow, September 23, at 3PM PT / 6PM ET. It will feature about 40 minutes of new information that focuses mainly on Switch games launching this winter.

Nintendo has quite the lineup coming for the rest of 2021, including Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars, Shin Megami Tensei V, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, and Advance Wars 1 +2: Re-Boot Camp.

Tune in 9/23 at 3 p.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused mainly on #NintendoSwitch games launching this winter. pic.twitter.com/feHBEKfHPG — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 22, 2021

Since the winter period can also extend to the beginning of 2022, Nintendo also has more titles that can possibly launch then as well, such as Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Splatoon 3, Project Triangle Strategy, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, and possibly even the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel.

Of course, both Metroid Prime 4 and Bayonetta 3 are hotly anticipated, despite radio silence on any recent updates. Nintendo Directs are known for their shadow drops too, so there's still hope for a surprise like Hollow Knight: Silksong.

We could potentially hear about the rumored third Xenoblade Chronicles game. It was reportedly supposed to be revealed earlier this year, but development has been difficult. Additionally, a new Nintendo Switch controller announcement is possible too. It could be a Nintendo 64 controller to tie in with N64 games coming to Switch Online, similar to what Nintendo did with SNES coming to the online service.