Nintendo Direct For E3 2021 Coming June 15

Nintendo has confirmed its plans for E3 2021. The company will host an E3 2021 Nintendo Direct on Tuesday, June 15, the final day of E3 2021.

The showcase begins that day at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET. It's expected to run for about 40 minutes, and it will feature information focused exclusively on Nintendo Switch games for 2021 and beyond, though most of the titles discussed will be 2021 games.

After the event, there will be a Nintendo Treehouse Live showcase that will include about three hours of gameplay footage, presumably from the games shown off during the Direct.

This is all standard stuff for Nintendo, as the company historically hosts its own E3 briefing on the final day of E3 after Microsoft, Ubisoft, and others. The Treehouse series is also something that Nintendo has been operating for years. It normally features developers and hosts talking about the latest Nintendo games and showing off gameplay.

The announcement specifically says the Nintendo Direct at E3 2021 will focus on software--the teaser text makes no mention of hardware. Normally, this wouldn't be noteworthy, but there are ongoing rumors that Nintendo will announce a Switch Pro model before E3. That could still be the case, or it might not be; we'll just have to wait and see.

Nintendo has a number of exciting upcoming games, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Splatoon 3, Metroid Prime 4, and more. Whether or not those games show up at the event remains to be seen. Nintendo is also known to surprise, so fans should expect the unexpected.

E3 2021 runs June 12-15. The schedule so far includes Geoff Keighley's Kick Off event on June 10, followed by Ubisoft Forward on June 12. The Xbox/Bethesda briefing is slated for June 13, with Razer's event following on June 14. Sony is not expected to show up at all. An E3 2021 awards show will cap things off on June 15.

