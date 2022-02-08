Nintendo Direct Coming Tomorrow, Promises 40 Minutes Of Switch News For 2022

The next Nintendo Direct event has been announced, and it's coming very soon. Nintendo has confirmed the next Direct will take place Wednesday, February 9, starting at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET.

This showcase will run for about 40 minutes--so it's a pretty big one--and it'll have news "mainly" focused on Nintendo Switch games launching in the first half of 2022. The "mainly" part suggests the briefing might also have some news about games launching during different time frames. GameSpot will report back with all the news as the event unfolds.

As usual, you'll presumably be able to watch the showcase in all the normal places: YouTube and Twitch, as well as here on GameSpot. Nintendo gave no indications or teases for what to expect from the February 9 Nintendo Direct, but let us know in the comments below what you hope to see.

This will be the first Nintendo Direct since the Animal Crossing: New Horizons-focused Direct in October and the general Nintendo Direct from September 2021.

In other news, the Switch recently surpassed 103 million units sold, overtaking the Wii. It is now Nintendo's best-selling home console of all time, and it's only in the middle of its lifecycle.