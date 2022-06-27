Nintendo Direct Coming Tomorrow, Focused On Third-Party Games

Nintendo is hosting another Nintendo Direct briefing this week, and it will focus on third-party games. The "mini" broadcast will contain about 25 minutes of information on upcoming third-party Switch games.

The event begins Tuesday, June 27 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET, and can be streamed in all the usual places like YouTube and Twitch. You can also watch the event here on GameSpot.

A new #NintendoDirectMini: Partner Showcase is on the way! Watch on-demand via our YouTube channel beginning Tuesday, June 28 at 6am PT for roughly 25 minutes of info on upcoming third-party #NintendoSwitch games.

This is the second Nintendo Direct in as many weeks, as a June 22 Nintendo Direct event focused on Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which releases in July.

Nintendo gave no indication as to what games might appear during the June 27 event, but some possibilities include Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and Bayonetta 3.

Rumor has it there will be another Nintendo Direct taking place June 29 that many are hoping is Nintendo's traditional big-time summer showcase, but that's only speculation so far. Reporter Jeff Grubb of GameSpot sister site Giant Bomb said Nintendo will host multiple summer events this year, with more to come later in June, so fans holding out hope for a bigger Not-E3 event could still get it.