Nintendo E3 Announcements Metroid Dread Preorder Zelda Breath Of The Wild 2 Mario Party Superstars WarioWare Release Date Fortnite Alien Artifacts

Nintendo Didn't Announce Any Animal Crossing News At E3 2021

Nintendo announced many new things at E3 2021, but Animal Crossing: New Horizons wasn't among them, and fans are reacting accordingly.

By on

Comments

While we did see some pretty amazing stuff at E3 2021 Nintendo Direct, we didn't get any new announcements about Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Fans of the series noticed the absence of news on Twitter, with many posting memes and jokes in response.

It's not clear what Nintendo's long-term plans are for New Horizons, but we'll update this story with new details if we hear anything. Recent updates added cheese rolling to New Horizons, as well as some seasonal items themed around the Dano and Dragon Boat Festivals.

Click To Unmute
  1. Best Trailers from Nintendo Direct
  2. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Gameplay Trailer | Nintendo E3 2021
  3. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Developer Breakout | Nintendo E3 2021
  4. Nintendo Direct E3 2021 Showcase and Nintendo Treehouse
  5. Shin Megami Tensei V Early Gameplay Look | Nintendo E3 2021
  6. Mario Party Supestars Early Look | Nintendo E3 2021
  7. Metroid Dread Early Look 2 | Nintendo E3 2021
  8. Bandai Namco E3 2021 Live
  9. No More Heroes 3 Early Look | Nintendo E3 2021
  10. WarioWare: Get It Together! First Look | Nintendo E3 2021
  11. Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp First Look | Nintendo E3 2021
  12. Metroid Dread Early Look | Nintendo E3 2021

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Animal Crossing: New Horizons Review

Then again, since E3 is traditionally reserved for brand new games, it's not necessarily a surprise that Animal Crossing was a no-show. Still, DLC for several notable games did serve as highlights for some, especially the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate announcement.

Though this news is disappointing to New Horizons fans, the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct featured many surprises. You'll soon be able to headbutt Kirby as Kazuya Mishima in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which adds the Tekken veteran to its line-up of iconic fighting game characters like Ryu and Terry Bogard.

We also got an announcement of a new 2D Metroid game, Metroid: Dread. Dread is being made by Metroid: Samus Return developers MercurySteam, and it's the first brand new 2D game in the series since 2002's Metroid Fusion. By the look of things, it's a direct sequel to Fusion, and takes that game's SA-X concept to the next level with a evil robot called EMMI.

Watch live streams, videos, and more from GameSpot’s summer event. Check it out

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)