Nintendo Didn't Announce Any Animal Crossing News At E3 2021

While we did see some pretty amazing stuff at E3 2021 Nintendo Direct, we didn't get any new announcements about Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Fans of the series noticed the absence of news on Twitter, with many posting memes and jokes in response.

It's not clear what Nintendo's long-term plans are for New Horizons, but we'll update this story with new details if we hear anything. Recent updates added cheese rolling to New Horizons, as well as some seasonal items themed around the Dano and Dragon Boat Festivals.

so does this mean that, like most of you, nintendo is also no longer playing animal crossing — allegra frank (@LegsFrank) June 15, 2021

Animal crossing fans when a update isn’t announced #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/5vW0U2W5Vb — bray binted 👽🛸 (@_braywym) June 15, 2021

Then again, since E3 is traditionally reserved for brand new games, it's not necessarily a surprise that Animal Crossing was a no-show. Still, DLC for several notable games did serve as highlights for some, especially the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate announcement.

Though this news is disappointing to New Horizons fans, the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct featured many surprises. You'll soon be able to headbutt Kirby as Kazuya Mishima in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which adds the Tekken veteran to its line-up of iconic fighting game characters like Ryu and Terry Bogard.

We also got an announcement of a new 2D Metroid game, Metroid: Dread. Dread is being made by Metroid: Samus Return developers MercurySteam, and it's the first brand new 2D game in the series since 2002's Metroid Fusion. By the look of things, it's a direct sequel to Fusion, and takes that game's SA-X concept to the next level with a evil robot called EMMI.