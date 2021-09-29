Nintendo Denies New Report About 4K Switch Model

A recent report regarding the rumored 4K Nintendo Switch model is false, according to Nintendo. Not long after a Bloomberg story that claimed 11 developers, including Zynga, had access to development tools to make 4K Switch games, Nintendo shot down the rumors in a statement.

"A news report on Sept. 30, 2021(JST) falsely claims that Nintendo is supplying tools to drive game development for a Nintendo Switch with 4K support," Nintendo said. "To ensure correct understanding among our investors and customers, we want to clarify that this report is not true.

"We also want to restate that, as we announced in July, we have no plans for any new model other than Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, which will launch on October 8, 2021," the company added.

For months now, Bloomberg, Eurogamer, and other sources have suggested that a "Switch Pro" model is in the works, but as of yet, it remains unclear if such a system exists.

What we do know is the Switch OLED model is slated for release in October for $350. It is not the Switch Pro that some had been hoping for, we reported, but it's a quality upgrade all the same.

While the Switch Pro might not be real right now, many believe it will eventually come to market. NPD's Mat Piscatella said on Twitter that a beefier Switch model could launch next year.

Piscatella still has an "improved tech version" of the Switch in his first half of 2022 forecast, which is where he's had it "for a few years now." Whether or not Nintendo will actually deliver the goods is anyone's guess. "Who knows if it'll happen though," Piscatella said.

The ongoing semiconductor shortages are impacting numerous technology companies, including Nintendo, which recently acknowledged the impact this is having on the Switch. Whether or not these issues affected the Switch OLED or the rumored Switch Pro, however, remains to be seen, and given the industry's penchant for secrecy, we may never know. For what it's worth, Nintendo has confirmed it's constantly developing new hardware, so fans holding out for a beefed-up Switch model could get it someday down the road.

"The Switch was already almost guaranteed to be the best-selling console of the year, as well as the calendar fourth quarter. The Switch OLED model certainly doesn't hurt that position and will even likely help a bit," Piscatella says. "Is it the much touted and rumored 'Pro' or 'Super' model so many reports promised? No. But then again, it doesn't need to be. It's a somewhat conservative iteration that is well positioned for its release timing."