Nintendo Denies It Fired Worker Over Unionization Efforts

Nintendo has denied allegations made through a National Labor Relations Board filing that it fired a worker because of unionization efforts.

The worker's charge, which was directed at both Nintendo and contracting firm Aston Carter, alleged that "the Employer discharged an employee(s) because the employee(s) joined or supported a labor organization and in order to discourage union activities and/or membership." The approximate date for this firing is in 2022, which puts it within four months, though the filing says the charge is made for termination "within the previous six months."

Additionally, the filing said Nintendo had fired the worker for discussing wages and other terms of their employment. It also alleges Nintendo "interfered with, restrained, and coerced its employees" by either surveilling union activities or creating the impression that it was.

In a statement to GameSpot, Nintendo denied that these were the reasons for the dismissal.

"We are aware of the claim, which was filed with the National Relations Board by a contractor who was previously terminated for the disclosure of confidential information and for no other reason," Nintendo said. "Nintendo is not aware of any attempts to unionize or related activity and intends to cooperate with the investigation conducted by the NLRB. Nintendo is fully committed to providing a welcoming and supporting work environment for all our employees and contractors. We take matters of employment very seriously."

The filing comes as there have been a wave of unionization efforts across the industry, including at Activision Blizzard. Following strikes and walkouts at the company, more than 1,000 QA workers were converted to full-time status and had their wages raised. However, this move excluded Raven Software's QA department, which had largely been the catalyst for the move in the first place. Activision Blizzard claimed this was done for legal reasons, as a vote related to its unionization plans was expected at Raven.