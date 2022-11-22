Nintendo Cyber Deals Sale Brings Huge Discounts On Popular Games

The beauty of a Nintendo Switch console is that so long as you have an internet access point, you're never far away from a new gaming experience. If you're looking to update your library for Black Friday with a few good deals, then now is the time to take advantage of some excellent discounts on the Nintendo store.

Many of the games on offer include Nintendo's first-party efforts that are unique to the console, which also rarely get a discount. Many of them stay at the $60 mark for years at a time, but right now, the price has dropped to just $42 for digital downloads of some of Nintendo's best system-sellers. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, Astral Chain, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses will keep you entertained for hours. Meanwhile, games like Kirby All Star Allies and Luigi's Mansion 3 are wholesome titles to enjoy with the whole family family.

On the third-party side is where you'll find some of the best discounts. Dragon Ball FighterZ, which is one of the best Dragon Ball games of all time, brings its action to Switch for just over $9. Indie hit Cult of the Lamb is a delightfully demented adventure full of sects and violence. The Capcom Fighting Collection is a treasure trove of classic fighting games from yesteryear. For those who favor fast-paced action, Neon White is a speedrunners dream game.

You can see a roundup of deals below to browse through, and if you want to see all of the deals, check out the Nintendo site through the link. For more deals from the Big N, check out the best Nintendo Black Friday specials on now.

Nintendo Cyber Deals

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury -- $42 ( $60 )

) The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD -- $42 ( $60 )

) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe -- $42 ( $60 )

) Fire Emblem: Three Houses -- $42 ( $60 )

) Kirby Star Allies -- $42 ( $60 )

) Mario Tennis Aces -- $42 ( $60 )

) Luigi’s Mansion 3 -- $42 ( $60 )

) Astral Chain -- $42 ( $60 )

) Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order -- $42 ( $60 )

) Cult of the Lamb -- $20 ( $25 )

) Assassin's Creed: the Ezio Collection -- $20 ( $40 )

) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection -- $28 ( $40 )

) Ni no Kuni™ II: Revenant Kingdom Prince's Edition -- $20 ( $60 )

) Bravely Default II -- $42 ( $60 )

) Capcom Fighting Collection -- $30 ( $40 )

) Neon White -- $20 ( $25 )

) Return to Monkey Island -- $22.50 ( $25 )

) Dark Souls Remastered -- $20 ( $40 )

) No More Heroes 3 -- $30 ( $60 )

) Among Us --- $3.50 ( $5 )

) Alien: Isolation -- $15 ( $20 )

) Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection -- $15 ( $40 )

) Broforce -- $3 ( $15 )

) Burnout Paradise Remastered -- $10 ( $30 )

) Contra Anniversary Collection -- $4 ( $20 )

) Castlevania Anniversary Collection -- $4 ( $20 )

) Catherine: Full Body -- $17.50 ( $50 )

) Dragon Ball FighterZ -- $9 ( $60 )

) Doom -- $12 ( $40 )

) Donut County -- $3.80 ( $13 )