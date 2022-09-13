Nintendo Announces Splatoon 3's First Post-Launch Splatfest

Just days after Splatoon 3's recent September 9 launch, Nintendo has announced the game's first post-launch Splatfest as part of its latest Nintendo Direct presentation.

The impromptu Splatcast, featured the game's newscasters, Shiver and Frye, giving their fellow Inklings and Octolings the scoop on the upcoming Splatfest. This Splatfest's theme is, "What would you bring with you on a desert island?" But this Splatfest stands out from previous ones, as it's the first official Splatfest to give players three team options. Previous Splatfest questions only game players two answers to choose from, with the exception of the free Splatfest demo we saw back in August, which also gave players a trio of options to choose from.

Keeping in line with previous Splatfests, which take innocuous "would you rather?"-type questions and turn them into ink-infused team-based battles for glory, players have three options (AKA teams) to choose from during the upcoming Splatfest:

Gear (for those who want to look their best on their deserted new home)

Grub (a team for practical thinkers who realize bringing food is probably a good idea)

Fun (because is it really a tropical vacation if you're not glued to your Switch the entire time?)

Whichever team you choose, make sure you've visited the shops around Splatsville for some shiny new swag, polished up your Tri-Stringer, and gotten some target practice in by the time the event begins on September 23 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. This Splatfest will end on September 25 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET, so players only have two days to ink their way to victory in Japan's fastest-selling game of all time.

The trailer also mentions that multiple free updates for Splatoon 3 are in the works, and tells players to "be on the lookout for more info in the future."

Splatoon 3 is available for the Nintendo Switch.