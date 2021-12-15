Nintendo Announces Environmentally-Conscious Game, Endling: Extinction Is Forever, Is Coming To Switch

In the mood to play something filled with high stakes and emotional devastation? A new game coming to Nintendo Switch in Spring 2022 might just be what you're looking for. Announced during Nintendo's Indie World Showcase on December 15, Endling: Extinction is Forever is a game that "raises awareness of how the world can change if we don't change our ways," and tells a story about the importance of the bond between a mother and her children as well as our own bond to our planet.

Become the last mother fox on Earth and protect your cubs from a harsh world in #Endling - Extinction is Forever from @HerobeatStudios and @handy_games. Coming to #NintendoSwitch in Spring 2022. #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/JmD4Bu1tjl — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 15, 2021

Developed by Herobeat Studios, Endling: Extinction is Forever follows the last mother fox on earth as she embarks on a journey to find a safe home to raise her three young pups. However, this proves to be an incredibly daunting task, as the world of Endling imagines a version of Earth plagued by disasters, corrupted by human greed, and overrun by destruction. Players must therefore navigate this bleak but beautiful world as stealthily as possible in order to keep both themselves and their children alive--all while hoping some form of sanctuary truly does exist.

However, the mother fox isn't completely without aide. While stealth plays a large part in Endling, so does survivalism and teaching the pups how to fend for themselves. Players can set aside time to teach their children new skills and methods to survive predators, greatly improving their chances of survival. On the other hand, teaching them the wrong lessons--or not investing in them enough--can lead to their death. According to the showcase, how many pups survive is "up to you," meaning there could very well be multiple (heartbreaking) endings.

Endling: Extinction is Forever, is set to release on both Switch and PC in Spring 2022.