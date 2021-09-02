Nintendo Announces Big Brain Academy: Brain Vs. Brain, Launching December 3

If you ask Nintendo what it's going to do today, the response might be "the same thing we do every day, try to take over the world" with a new Big Brain Academy at the center of its plans. Snarf.

The company announced Big Brain Academy: Brain Vs. Brain today, due for release December 3. The game will bring the brain teaser-themed gameplay of the Big Brain Academy franchise to the Switch, this time also adding multiplayer support so friends and family can play against each other.

#BigBrainAcademy: Brain vs. Brain is coming to #NintendoSwitch on 12/03! Flex your brainpower or engage in a battle of brains with your family and friends! 🧠 pic.twitter.com/lVavwzxbzd — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 2, 2021

The new Party Mode will allow up to four players to earn points by quickly completing activities separated into five categories: Identify, Memorize, Analyze, Compute, and Visualize. Each player can set their own difficulty level, ranging from easiest--called Sprout Class--to the highly challenging Super Elite class.

The game will also include a Solo mode, a Practice mode where players can retry challenges to earn high scores and medals, and a Test mode--a quick series of five activities that serves as a mini aptitude test, assigning a Big Brain Brawn score at the end.

Big Brain Academy first debuted on the Nintendo DS in June 2005 as part of the Touch Generations line of first-party Nintendo games, which also included the Brain Age and Personal Trainer series. A sequel, Big Brain Academy: Wii Degree, was released in June 2007, after which the franchise had been dormant until now.