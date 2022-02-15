Nintendo 3DS And Wii U eShop Stores Will Shut Down March 2023

Nintendo has announced that users will no longer be able to purchase content on Nintendo 3DS and Wii U in late March 2023.

Furthermore, starting on May 23 this year, it will no longer be possible to add funds via credit card to a 3DS and Wii U eShop account. On August 29, it will also no longer be possible to use prepaid eShop cards to add funds as well.

As of late March 2023, it will no longer be possible to make Nintendo eShop purchases for the Wii U and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

More info: https://t.co/uGoxCcDZ70 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 16, 2022

However, users can still redeem download codes until March 2023. Additionally, after the eShop shuts down, users will still be able to re-download content they already own and download existing software updates.

To commemorate the history of the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U, Nintendo has launched a website for users to reminisce on their memories with them. Both systems have been known for providing new homes for Nintendo legacy content, like the Wii U Virtual console.

Nintendo initially confirmed that it will only be releasing classic content through the Nintendo Switch Online Membership plans going forward, saying, "We think this is an effective way to make classic content easily available to a broad range of players." Nintendo currently has no other plans to distribute legacy content in other ways. However, Nintendo deleted this answer from the FAQ page shortly after it went alive. Nintendo currently has no announced plans to distribute legacy content in other ways.

This isn't the first time that digital storefronts have been shut down as a company sunsets a console. Nintendo closed the Nintendo Wii eShop back in 2019. Last year, Sony announced that it would shut down the PS3, PSP, and Vita digital stores, but eventually walked back on the decision due to backlash. The PSP digital store still closed down, however.